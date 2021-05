NASCAR has fined four Cup crew chiefs $10,000 each because their cars each had one lug nut not safe and secure after last weekend’s race at Dover International Speedway.

Fined were Randall Burnett (crew chief for Tyler Reddick), Luke Lambert (crew chief for Chris Buescher), Rudy Fugle (crew chief for William Byron) and Trent Owens (crew chief for Ryan Preece).

NASCAR Cup crew chiefs fined for lug nut violations at Dover originally appeared on NBCSports.com