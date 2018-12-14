NASCAR Cup champion Logano gives new 2019 Ford Mustang first outing

Logano gives new Mustang first outing

NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano has given Ford's new 2019 Mustang its first on-track appearance at Charlotte.

Ford claimed its first title since 2004 when Logano triumphed in his Penske-run Ford Fusion - the oldest car on the grid by some margin.

Chevrolet brought its Camaro model to series for 2018, exploiting a loosening of rules regarding a car's body shape that allowed it to run a muscle car rather than a saloon.

Ford is now doing the same by bringing the Mustang, which it revealed earlier this year, to the series, effectively reviving the Camaro vs Mustang battle that has taken place largely in the automotive industry.

In a demonstration run alongside Formula Drift champion Vaughn Gittin Jr and his team-mate Chelsea Denofa, Logano put the Mustang through its paces on Charlotte's infield, which played host to this year's debut Roval race.

"I had an incredible time drifting the 2019 NASCAR Mustang with Vaughn Gittin Jr," said Logano.

"The Ford Mustang is the best-selling sports coupe in the world, and I'm so excited to get to race it in the Cup series next year.

"This was a really fun way to be welcomed into the Mustang family.

"I'm looking forward to doing more Mustang burnouts and donuts on the way to victory lane next year."

