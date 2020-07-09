NASCAR to equip cars with underglow lighting for All-Star Race

The look was first seen during 2019 Champion's Week festivities in Nashville with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Would you like to see a @NASCAR night race with these underglow lights?@KurtBusch and @CGRTeams, gotta tell you this looked so freakin' cool. #ChampionsWeek pic.twitter.com/Q0uMs8SqtI — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) December 5, 2019

This decision by NASCAR is the latest change for an exhibition race where a choose rule will be implemented for all restarts and car numbers will be moved further back on the door.

The All-Star Race will also take place on the Bristol short track for the first time in the event's history.

