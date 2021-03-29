Bristol Motor Speedway and NASCAR officials announced during Monday’s race that the dirt event will return in 2022 as part of the track’s Cup spring schedule.

Monday’s race was the first dirt race in the Cup Series since 1970.

“There has been so much buzz and excitement around the inaugural Food City Dirt Race weekend that with NASCAR’s blessing, we are thrilled to announce that we will be bringing back dirt in 2022 as part of the NASCAR Cup Series spring schedule,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway in a statement. “The dirt experience is unlike any other for NASCAR fans and could become a must-see event every season.”

Fans can purchase tickets for the spring 2022 Food City Dirt Race online at www.bristolmotorspeedway.com. Exact race date and seat locations will be determined at a later date.

Read more about NASCAR

Bristol Truck dirt results, driver points Martin Truex Jr. wins Bristol Truck dirt race Monday Bristol Cup dirt race: Start time, weather, lineup

NASCAR Cup cars to run on dirt again at Bristol in 2022 originally appeared on NBCSports.com