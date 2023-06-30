NASCAR crew members get hands-on following wreck in downtown Chicago

If there’s one thing NASCAR crew members know best, it’s how to get a car running again after a wreck.

Those skills from the Legacy Motor Club and Kaulig Racing teams came in handy Friday, but in a totally different arena — on the streets of downtown Chicago.

The NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series are in the Windy City for the first street-course race in the history of either series. As haulers drove in and teams unloaded their cars on one half of Lakeshore Drive, members of both teams noticed a fender bender across the street in road traffic.

Update: Some of our guys and some @LegacyMotorclub guys are helping fix it up! https://t.co/y9nMmfLi5P pic.twitter.com/2JhljUvKpv — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) June 30, 2023

So crew members did what they do best and sprang into action to fix the car, which was cut off and had its bumper heavily damaged.

According to No. 31 hauler driver Damon Lopez, the right side of the bumper was hanging off the car and the left side was completely torn up. Crew members (pictured in the above tweet are David Cropps, Carl Garcia and Mike Usray) unhooked the wiring harness and used a screwdriver to get the entire bumper off, then put it in the back of the car — allowing the driver to continue on his way.

So among the benefits of having the NASCAR circuit in downtown Chicago, add personal roadside service to the list.