NASCAR creates Vice President Diversity and Inclusion position

NASCAR announced Tuesday that it has appointed Brandon Thompson to the newly created position of Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion. He will lead the sanctioning body’s strategy for diversity and inclusion, as well as programs and initiatives designed to enhance diversity across the NASCAR industry.

Thompson previously was Managing Director of the NASCAR Touring Series. In his new role, he will report to Jill Gregory, executive vice president and chief marketing and content officer for NASCAR.

“Brandon is an established and well-respected leader in our sport who will help NASCAR realize its vision in creating a more diverse industry,” Gregory said in a statement. “This new position and Brandon’s appointment reinforces our steadfast commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for our fans, industry and employees.”

According to NASCAR, Thompson will oversee an existing team of NASCAR employees responsible for multicultural programs and initiatives including the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program, as well as strategic alliances with the Institute for Sport and Social Justice and the Diversity and Inclusion Sports Consortium.

The team includes Dawn Harris, who has been promoted to Managing Director, Diversity and Inclusion.

“NASCAR has made significant progress in the areas of diversity and inclusion and we now have an opportunity to build on our momentum – both as a company and industry,” Thompson said in a statement. “It is with great passion and energy that we will champion our sport as accepting and welcoming of all individuals interested in being part of the NASCAR family.”

Thompson began his motorsports career in 2003 as an intern at Nashville Superspeedway, a role he applied for through the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program.

