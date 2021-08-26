NASCAR creates new partner-driven technology platform

The sport of stock car racing has a long and storied history with technology, one that has helped position NASCAR as a leader among sports leagues in the pursuit for leading-edge innovation. Recently, NASCAR took a major step to pass that tech-forward ethos to companies around the globe through a new initiative called the NASCAR Technology Partner Platform, with 30 technology companies slated to attend the platform‘s inaugural event at Daytona International Speedway during Coke Zero Sugar 400 race weekend.

When Christine Stoffel-Moffett, Head of Enterprise Technology at NASCAR, joined the company a year ago, she envisioned a new NASCAR-centered community for the tech industry that leveraged the sport‘s long history of pushing technological boundaries and collaborating around innovative ideas. Created from that vision is an all-new program that is set to connect tech leaders from around the globe in a collaborative and fast-paced environment that will serve as an incubator for new ideas, case studies, relationships and efficiencies.

“When I joined NASCAR in March of 2020, I established a mission statement as a goal for NASCAR technology that stated ‘NASCAR technology teams’ vision is to be looked upon as the most inspiring, future-forward, innovative and technology advanced organization across the sports and entertainment industry.’ To accomplish this, we are selecting the best-in-class technology solutions and partners to align with NASCAR and participate on this journey together. The NASCAR Technology Partner Platform is the intersection of this vision; our tech partners will become part of the fabric and community of NASCAR for many years to come,” Stoffel-Moffett said.

This new platform is open to both existing NASCAR partners as well as companies outside of the sport, and through joining the platform companies will be afforded the opportunity to become part of an exclusive community of brands looking to network and collaborate together. NASCAR Technology Partners will meet throughout the season at tentpole events to identify new initiatives and concepts that are developing in the rapidly-changing tech space. Partners will also be encouraged to utilize NASCAR events to host key clients, top prospects, and exceptional employees with an unforgettable experience.

In addition, NASCAR Technology Partners will have direct access to NASCAR and its racetrack properties to test new developments, implement proof of concepts, and authenticate go-to market strategies for product launches. These technology journeys will be showcased and promoted through the brand‘s marketing presence established in the partnership.

Current NASCAR Official Partners Comcast, Verizon and Amazon Web Services have committed to the program and will participate in this weekend‘s event in Daytona. NASCAR has also welcomed forward-thinking and innovative brands HGC Technologies and Extreme Networks to establish its core foundation of NASCAR Technology Partners.

Through partnerships with elite, industry-leading technology partners, NASCAR will accomplish its innovation goals driving forward — and ultimately position itself as a dynamic testing ground for technological innovation and business transformation.

Companies that would like to be considered to join the NASCAR Technology Partner Program can learn more by contacting Sponsorship@NASCAR.com.