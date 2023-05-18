NASCAR Craftsman Trucks set for return to North Wilkesboro

To say the least, the return of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series to North Wilkesboro Speedway has attracted a stacked field.

NASCAR Cup Series regulars Kyle Larson, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace and Ross Chastain will be preparing for Sunday‘s All-Star Race by competing in Saturday‘s Tyson 250 (1:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Chastain, who has four career Truck Series wins to his credit, would like nothing better than to collect another victory at the venerable track.

“It‘s going to be a historic weekend with NASCAR returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway,” Chastain said. “I‘m excited to have the opportunity to run the No. 41 WWEX Racing Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports and get as many laps as possible at this bucket-list track.”

Truck Series points leader and reigning champion Zane Smith, however, is equally motivated.

“There are races that you really want to win,” Smith said. “This is certainly one of them. It‘s really cool to have the sport come back to such a historic track and make history come alive again.”

If momentum matters, Christian Eckes has to be highlighted as a potential winner. The McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver picked up his second victory of the season last weekend at another track steeped in the lore of the sport—Darlington.

“There‘s so much history at Wilkesboro, and it‘d be awesome to join that list of winners, too,” Eckes said. “Tire management is going to be the big key to getting it done this weekend.

“Whoever can keep the tires under them the best is probably going to come out on top, so we‘ll try to do everything we can to save tires and be up front at the end.”