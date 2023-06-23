Carson Hocevar wins NASCAR Craftsman Truck Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway

LEBANON – Carson Hocevar won the third annual NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 on Friday night at Nashville Superspeedway

Hocevar, from Portage, Michigan, grabbed the lead with 10 laps left before the final caution. The restart came with three laps to go and Hocevar was able to hold off the rest of the field. He led for 40 laps.

It was Hocevar's second win this season. He also won the SpeedyCash250 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 1.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Zane Smith, the 2022 Truck Series champion, finished second for the second consecutive season and third was Nick Sanchez.

Trucks series points leader Corey Heim finished fourth and maintained his lead in the standings. He led the most laps at 57.

Matt DiBenedetto, the only driver with a local connection driving for Willie Allen's Rackley-W.A.R. racing team, finished seventh. He led for three laps midway through the race and was still at fifth at the 120th lap before experiencing tire problems.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar celebrates winning the Rackley Roofing 200 Race at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Friday, June 23, 2023.

The race kicked off a full NASCAR weekend which incudes the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250

Advertisement

Saturday (2:30 p.m. USA Network) and the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 Sunday (6 p.m. NBC).

Two-time Rackley Roofing 200 champion Ryan Preece has moved up to the NASCAR Cup Series and did not run in the trucks race.

SUPERSPEEDWAY CAN HELP FAIRGROUNDS: Darrell Waltrip believes Ally 400 success would boost NASCAR's return to Nashville Fairgrounds

MIKE ORGAN TAKES A SPIN AT NSS: I took my wife's Camaro for a joy ride at Nashville Superspeedway and this is what happened

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Carson Hocevar wins NASCAR Craftsman Truck Rackley Roofing 200