NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series looking for new Nashville winner

One thing we know for sure is there will be a first-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Nashville Superspeedway race winner this weekend. Ryan Preece — the two-time defending winner of Friday night‘s Rackley Roofing 200 (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) — is not entered for the race, nor are any other past winners.

That‘s certainly good news for Preece‘s closest competitors as the series returns to action this week after a three-week break in the schedule. Reigning series champion Zane Smith was runner-up in 2022 by a half-second to Preece after leading 70 of the 150 laps. Grant Enfinger, another of this year‘s championship-eligible drivers, ran third to Preece two years ago.

Both Smith and Stewart Friesen have top-five finishes in both races since the track began hosting the Truck Series again in 2021 after a 10-year absence.

In terms of the 2023 championship, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim comes into Friday‘s Nashville race leading the championship standings by one mere point over ThorSport Racing‘s Ty Majeski, with two-race winners Smith (Front Row Motorsports) and Enfinger (GMS Racing), nine and 19 points off the championship lead, respectively.

It certainly makes for a competitive situation atop the standings with four different race teams represented. No driver has won back-to-back races in 2023. Enfinger is the most recent winner, earning his second trophy of the season at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 3.



The victory also gave Enfinger the second leg in the Triple Truck Challenge incentive program that concludes with Friday‘s race. Ben Rhodes, who sits fifth in the championship, won the opening race in the Triple Truck Challenge at Charlotte. Should either of them win Friday night, they would claim a $150,000 bonus as part of the program. If another full-time series driver takes the win, he or she will earn a $50,000 bonus check.

The Truck Series will take to the 1.33-mile track at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, June 23, for practice, with qualifying following at 4:30 p.m. and the race at 8 p.m. All on-track activity will be televised on FS1.