NASCAR at COTA race results: Ross Chastain fought off chaos to win. What we learned

Ross Chastain scored his first NASCAR Cup win at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, and a first-ever victory for Trackhouse Racing. The Florida native known for his farming roots smashed a watermelon on the ground from atop his winning car in celebration.

“When it comes to a Cup win, man, I can’t let that go down without a fight,” Chastain said on Fox.

A fight is what it took for the checkered flag. Here’s what we learned during the race.

Chastain climbs through wild finish

For a race that was fairly caution-free in the first two stages, the final stage and last laps produced multiple yellow flags. With three laps to go, a chaotic restart ensued, one that NASCAR had to review for improper lane violations. NASCAR deemed the restart “good,” but the caution came out for Joey Logano spinning mid-pack just after the green flag.

The field re-racked for an overtime restart led by Tyler Reddick, Chastain, AJ Allmendinger and Alex Bowman. Chastain leaned on Reddick coming through the esses and made his pass to retake the lead he earlier lost, which he held coming to the white flag lap.

But veteran Allmendinger was all over his tail and moved Chastain wide in Turn 15 of the 20-turn road course in Austin, Texas. Allmendinger slid to the lead as Chastain tried to get his spot back sandwiched between Allmendinger and Bowman.

It was a battle between the three.

“At the end of the day, each person has to make the move that they’re comfortable with, and that’s fine,” Allmendinger said on Fox. “... We know we had a shot to win the race. It’s tough to win a Cup race, so when you put yourself in a position to legitimately run up front all day and have a shot to win it, it’s a pretty great day.”

What could have been a greater day for Allmendinger was obstructed by Chastain, who bumped him from behind as Bowman started to pass them both in Turn 18. That contact sent Allmendinger into Bowman, and Allmendinger went around as Bowman sailed off course. Chastain secured the lead for the win.

“Unfortunately, we needed about two more corners,” Allmendinger said.

Driver drama?

Bowman isn’t appearing to take it personally, but it was a late heartbreak for a driver who was close to winning his second race of the season.

“At the end of the race, I didn’t run into anybody and just tried to take advantage of two guys running into each other and it didn’t work out for me,” Bowman told Fox Sports. “So I’m not mad. I understand the 16 (Allmendinger) being mad and I understand the 1 (Chastain) doing what he did, but we put on a hell of a show for the fans and at the end of the day, that’s all that really matters.”

Bowman suggested that he knows what it’s like to be involved with late contact that won’t make any friends racing for the win.

“I’ve been on the other side of it so I have to live with it,” Bowman said. “Talk about Martinsville (last year) and I had to live with that. Best advice I have for Ross on that is put it on a T-shirt and sell the hell out of them.”

Bowman was referring to the “Hack” T-shirts he made after a run-in with Denny Hamlin during playoffs last year at Martinsville, in which Bowman snagged the win and Hamlin halted his burnout, and called Bowman a “hack” during his postrace interview.

Big win for Trackhouse

On Sunday, Chastain looked like a top driver in a top car, leading a race-high 31 laps. It was an impressive performance from the 29-year-old who spent most of his NASCAR career signed to one-year contracts.

He scored his first multi-year deal with the Justin Marks and Pitbull-owned Trackhouse Racing team after his former Chip Ganassi Racing team was sold to Trackhouse at the end of last season. Marks said then that he saw Chastain’s talent and added him as their second driver this year alongside Mexico native Daniel Suárez.

Between Suárez and Chastain, Trackhouse has been off to a strong start this year. Chastain finished in the top five in the two races prior to Sunday (third at Las Vegas and second at Phoenix). Suárez won the first stage of the race and led 15 laps at COTA, the most laps he’s led at a road course during his Cup career. Suárez was turned after the next restart, and finished a disappointing 24th, but the overall result for the organization was a win.

Chastain said after the race that he still couldn’t believe Marks hired him to drive his car. That decision is looking pretty good now.

NASCAR race at COTA results

Pos. Car No. Driver Time behind Laps 1 1 Ross Chastain -- 69 2 48 Alex Bowman 1.331 69 3 20 Christopher Bell 1.871 69 4 9 Chase Elliott 2.661 69 5 8 Tyler Reddick 3.034 69 6 12 Ryan Blaney 3.458 69 7 19 Martin Truex Jr. 3.874 69 8 2 Austin Cindric # 3.997 69 9 43 Erik Jones 4.803 69 10 3 Austin Dillon 5.17 69 11 4 Kevin Harvick 5.376 69 12 24 William Byron 5.699 69 13 34 Michael McDowell 6.372 69 14 6 Brad Keselowski 7.163 69 15 31 Justin Haley 7.955 69 16 38 Todd Gilliland # 8.151 69 17 21 Harrison Burton # 8.561 69 18 11 Denny Hamlin 9.27 69 19 10 Aric Almirola 9.528 69 20 42 Ty Dillon 10.558 69 21 17 Chris Buescher 10.56 69 22 77 Josh Bilicki(i) 11.05 69 23 41 Cole Custer 11.247 69 24 99 Daniel Suarez 11.488 69 25 50 * Kaz Grala(i) 11.987 69 26 66 * Boris Said 15.798 69 27 51 Cody Ware 19.635 69 28 18 Kyle Busch 28.215 69 29 5 Kyle Larson 42.684 69 30 14 Chase Briscoe 109.473 69 31 22 Joey Logano 114.736 69 32 16 AJ Allmendinger(i) 0.931 68 33 45 Kurt Busch 76.243 68 34 27 * Loris Hezemans(i) -7 62 35 15 Joey Hand -9 60 36 7 Corey LaJoie -12 57 37 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -17 52 38 23 Bubba Wallace -25 44 39 78 Andy Lally(i) -50 19

Stage 3

7:23 p.m., Lap 69: Ross Chastain wins it on a wild last lap in overtime. He gets by Alex Bowman and A.J. Allmendinger as they run wide, after Chastain moves them both, contacting Allmendinger on his bumper. Allmendinger spins and Chastain sneaks away with it. This is his first career Cup win and first win with Trackhouse Racing.

7:20 p.m., Lap 67: Contact between the three leaders! They’re racing for the position through Turn 2. Ross Chastain nudges his way into first, leaning on Reddick through the esses. Chase Briscoe has a flat tire, and Kyle Busch spins further back.

7:11 p.m., Lap 66: Tyler Reddick lines up in first with Ross Chastain on the front row after NASCAR rules the restart “good.” A.J. Allmendinger, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott is the running order for restart.

7:01 p.m., Lap 65: The race restarts, but barely before another caution flag flies. Joey Logano appears to have spun. NASCAR also said that the restart would be under review. “I might have to hook him. I’m tired of getting pushed wide by Chastain,” A.J. Allmendinger says. This race will go to overtime.

6:55 p.m., Lap 62: The caution is out for Loris Hezemans spinning on the track. Ross Chastain is the race leader. He’ll be fending off A.J. Allmendinger, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex and Christopher Bell in that order. It should only be a few laps left after this caution, but will we see another one before the race ends?

6:47 p.m., Lap 60: Denny Hamlin and Aric Almirola spin, but there’s no flag. The race stays green with Ross Chastain continuing to hold his lead and A.J. Allmendinger trying to run him down. Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman are behind them...Kaz Grala spins shortly after.

6:36 p.m., Lap 57: NASCAR deems that it was contact that forced Chase Briscoe off the track and doesn’t issue a penalty. Corey LaJoie’s car spilled fluid on the track. We’re still under yellow. Briscoe remains in eighth place...until he comes into to change flat-spotted tires. Ross Chastain, A.J. Allmendinger, Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman lead.

6:34 p.m., Lap 56: The race goes green and Chase Briscoe cuts the course, which will likely be a penalty. Then Kaz Grala and Austin Cindric go around Tyler Reddick jumps from seventh to second after the restart. The caution comes back out...

6:30 p.m., Lap 55: Kyle Larson, Austin Dillon, William Byron, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski are among the drivers that pit. The top 15 drivers stay out only older tires, led by Ross Chastain and A.J. Allmendinger.

6:19 p.m., Lap 53: A caution comes out for Ricky Stenhouse Jr., which is a lucky break for a few teams counting on it during the stage break, and less lucky for others, like Ross Chastain, who leads at the flag. A.J. Allemendinger’s team says they should be good to make it on fuel, “barely.”

6:13 p.m., Lap 49: Ross Chastain continues to lead Chase Briscoe by 0.8 seconds. A.J. Allmendinger follows, and Alex Bowman has worked into the top five. Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick follow, in that order. Reddick has lost multiple spots and his team tells him that he’s primarily losing speed through the esses.

6:10 p.m., Lap 48: Tyler Reddick’s team says they think something is broken and hanging off the back of the car, might be a piece of the diffuser. “Every time we give an inch, we lose a second and a half,” his team reminds him. Reddick has dropped to sixth as Ross Chastain leads.

6:05 p.m., Lap 45: Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain restart out front, followed by A.J. Allmendinger and Tyler Reddick. Chase Elliott is in ninth with Kyle Larson behind him in 10th.

6:02 p.m., Lap 44: Bubba Wallace is getting towed back after losing a wheel, which will likely result in a four-race suspension to crew chief, tire changer and jackman if NASCAR determines it was improperly installed.

5:55 p.m., Lap 44: Chase Elliott loses multiple spots on pit road with a slow stop. He’s frustrated with his crew, saying on the radio, “How many more times are we gonna get f---ed on pit road?” The race restarts, but only briefly before Joey Logano goes for a spin, then the caution comes out for a loose wheel from Bubba Wallace’s car.

5:44 p.m., Lap 41: Erik Jones is stopped on the track to bring out the next caution. He says that he has no power and that the “(No.) 5 never touched us.” There are fewer than 30 laps to go.

5:40 p.m., Lap 39: Tyler Reddick says he might have a steering issue, too. He’s tells his team that he’s tired of getting run over and is told, “Your bumper works just as good as theirs does. Give it back to them.”

5:36 p.m., Lap 36: Ross Chastain and A.J. Allmendinger are out front after the restart. Further back, Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick battle for the third place spot, followed by Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney. Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell report that they’re having a steering issue.

5:23 p.m., Lap 33: Austin Cindric goes for a massive spin without contact by Tyler Reddick, with Christopher Bell narrowly missing hitting him. Reddick’s team says they’ll “just keep working on it” and tells him they’re still in it. Reddick is sitting in third behind Ross Chastain and A.J. Allmendinger as a caution comes out for debris. This is the first unplanned caution of the race.

5:14 p.m., Lap 32: Denny Hamlin wins the race off pit road, with Kyle Busch behind him. Ty Dillon gets a penalty for improper fueling. Joey Logano stayed out so he’ll lead the field at the next green flag...And he overshoots the turn on the restart and loses the lead! Ryan Blaney is shuffled back to fifth. I hit the brakes and the rears locked up on me.I hit the brakes and the rears locked up on me. Logano radioes that he “hit the brakes and the rears locked up on me.”

Stage 2

5:09 p.m., Lap 30: Denny Hamlin wins stage 2 followed by teammate Kyle Busch for points. This is Hamlin’s first stage win of the season. Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon, Harrison Burton, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Bubba Wallace follow in top 10. The leaders still haven’t made a pit stop in this cycle.

5:05 p.m., Lap 28: Martin Truex, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell and Harrison Burton are among those who pit first. Other drivers like Tyler Reddick following after. Race leaders Austin Cindric and Ross Chastain pit a lap later at the same time, making it a battle on pit road! Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney are among those who stay out and lead. William Byron is penalized for speeding on pit road.

5 p.m., Lap 26: Ross Chastain is catching up to Austin Cindric in the lead, which Chastain’s cut to 0.4 seconds. The laps in the stage are winding down and we haven’t seen a caution yet in this race.

4:53 p.m., Lap 24: A lap later, two more of the same penatly, this time for Cody Ware and Loris Hezemans. Crew chiefs are told to remind their drivers to not take shortcuts.

4:51 p.m., Lap 23: Austin Cindric leads the field, followed by Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, A.J. Allmendinger and Denny Hamlin. Michael McDowell has recieved a penalty for cutting the esses, which is the third penalty for that violation today.

4:43 p.m., Lap 18: Stage 1 winner Daniel Suárez goes for a spin rounding Turn 1 after restarting 20th. The pack went five-wide at the sharp left turn. Kyle Larson also went for a spin. And now the Stage 1 winner is back in 39th while Larson is in 34th.

Stage 1

4:31 p.m., Lap 15: The top-running drivers stay out rather than pitting before the flag for the stage finish and Daniel Suárez gets it. Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Justin Haley, Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe, Harrison Burton, Austin Cindric follow in the top 10 for stage points. This is Suárez’s most laps led at a road course during his Cup career since Watkins Glen in 2017. Suárez led 14 laps then and won a stage.

4:27 p.m., Lap 13: Toyotas and some Chevrolets start pitting. Austin Dillon gets an uncontrolled tire penalty and rookie Todd Gilliland gets an equipment violation. They’ll drop to the rear. Daniel Suárez stays out, which could be risky later.

4:19 p.m., Lap 10: Kyle Busch goes for a spin in Turn 12 with some help from Chase Elliott, who says on the radio, “That was my bad. I locked it up.” Busch has lost at least 10 spots in the running order.

4:14 p.m., Lap 9: Daniel Suárez continues to lead Ryan Blaney by 0.9 seconds. Chase Elliott, an early favorite, is hovering in 14th place as the Hendrick teams monitor their car temperatures.

4:05 p.m., Lap 5: Drivers are reminded to watch the esses after NASCAR hands out two early penalties. The running order is Daniel Suárez, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Cole Custer and Denny Hamlin. Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson are in 12th and 13th. Busch tells his team, “Left rear grip,” and they respond that they’ll fix it in a couple laps. The first stage ends on Lap 15.

3:55 p.m., Lap 2: Green flag! Daniel Suárez takes the early lead, jumping ahead of pole-sitter Ryan Blaney. Tyler Reddick runs in the third. Loris Hezemans and Boris Said get a pass-through penalty for cutting the course on the esses. Radio chatter indicates some early contact between Hendrick Motorsports teammates, with the No. 5 radio saying that the No. 9 “doored us a little” on the first lap.

Pre-race

WWE icon The Undertaker, a retired professional wrestler, is the pace car driver for today’s race. NASCAR team owner and former NFL coach Joe Gibbs delivers the innvocation. The command to fire engines has been given.

Pre-race timing

Invocation: 3:30 p.m.

National Anthem: 3:32 p.m.

Command: 3:38 p.m.

Green Flag: 3:49 p.m.

Multiple cars to the rear

NASCAR announces eight cars dropping to the rear for today’s race. A.J. Allmendinger (P20), Michael McDowell (P27), Erik Jones (P30), Josh Bilicki (P34), Boris Said (P37) and Joey Hand (P38) are expected to drop to the rear for unapproved adjustments. Andy Lally failed pre-qualifying technical inspection three times, which means that he will have to serve a pass-through and will drop to the rear. According to FOX Sports, Loris Hezemans (P36) will also drop to the rear for an engine change at Daytona in which the team was penalized for two races, with today’s race being the team’s second. Of those drivers, Allmendinger was slated to start the highest in the field in 20th.

Blaney on the pole

No. 12 Ford driver Ryan Blaney will start on the pole for today’s race. He qualified with a best speed of 92.759 mph on Saturday to become the first multi-time pole winner this NASCAR Cup season. This marks his eighth pole start in his career.

Circuit of the Americas is a 3.41-mile, 20-turn road course in Austin, Texas. Last year’s NASCAR Cup race at COTA was won by Chase Elliott, who’s currently in first in the points standings. The race was shortened to 14 laps due severe weather and rain, but today’s forecast looks brighter with sunny skies no rain expected.

Elliott is the favorite to win today at +350, per BetMGM odds. The sportsbook lists Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson next at +450, followed by Blaney at +800.

How to watch NASCAR at COTA

Race: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Distance: 231.88 miles (68 laps) with stages ending on Laps 15, 30 and 68

Where: Circuit of the Americas

When: Sunday, March 20 at 3:30 p.m.

TV: FOX at 3 p.m.

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Purse : $8,799,709

2021 Race Winner: Chase Elliott

NASCAR at COTA starting order