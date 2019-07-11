NASCAR confiscates No. 52 truck from Halmar Racing NASCAR officials confiscated the No. 52 Chevrolet of Halmar Racing and driver Stewart Friesen on Thursday morning at Kentucky Speedway after the sanctioning body found the vehicle not acceptable. The team was permitted to remove the driver safety equipment before the confiscation. The organization rolled out its backup truck to run in the series' opening […]

NASCAR officials confiscated the No. 52 Chevrolet of Halmar Racing and driver Stewart Friesen on Thursday morning at Kentucky Speedway after the sanctioning body found the vehicle not acceptable.

The team was permitted to remove the driver safety equipment before the confiscation. The organization rolled out its backup truck to run in the series’ opening practice Thursday morning.

NASCAR officials later confirmed it was a firewall issue in the truck. Friesen must start tonight’s Gander Trucks race (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) from the rear of the field, but no team members will be ejected. The team also was permitted to keep the tires from the confiscated truck.

Any additional penalties likely will be announced next week.

Friesen currently is second in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and has three consecutive top-five finishes, including two consecutive third-place efforts. He trails Grant Enfinger by 52 points for the series points lead.

This story will be updated as more information is available.