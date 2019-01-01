NASCAR community welcomes 2019 with anniversaries, weddings and more
In case you didn’t notice, it’s now officially 2019.
NASCAR drivers spent the holiday flung far and wide as they celebrate the start of a new calendar year.
Christopher Bell got an early start to his 2019. He and Kyle Larson are in New Zealand for a series of midget and sprint races. Bell celebrated the new year with his fiancé, Morgan.
Joey Logano‘s championship offseason continued with his New Year’s celebration taking him and his wife, Brittany, to New York City.