NASCAR community unites to pay tribute to US Armed Forces through NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — This Military Appreciation Month, the NASCAR community comes together to honor and recognize the United States Armed Forces through the annual NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola program.

NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola returns for its eighth season, celebrating the service and sacrifice of U.S. service members and their families. Tributes will take place beginning this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway and will conclude with the 600 Miles of Remembrance during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend. Fans can follow and engage on social media using #NASCARSalutes.

“In partnership with NASCAR, Coca-Cola is proud to honor our nation‘s Armed Forces during The Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend,” said Sue Lynne Cha, the vice president of integrated marketing experiences for Coca-Cola North America. “The Coca-Cola 600 brings racing fans together to recognize the service and sacrifices made by our U.S. military members and their families.”

RELATED: 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

Salutes2022

Unique to the program this year, the NASCAR Salutes Wall of Honor will make its debut at each NASCAR race weekend in May. The mural wall will be located in track midways and allow fans to write messages to the military on individual magnets. Each magnet will then be added to the mural to create a giant mosaic unique to each track that will later be donated to a military base.

“It‘s always incredible to see the NASCAR industry and our fans unite to celebrate our military service members and their families through NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola,” said Michelle Byron, NASCAR’s vice president of partnership marketing. “Through the support of Coca-Cola, the month of May has become a time when together as an industry, we can reflect on our nation‘s heroes and honor the sacrifices they make every day to keep our country and its communities safe.”

To conclude NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola, NASCAR and Coca-Cola will again host Gold Star Families during Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway with all 40 NASCAR Cup Series cars featuring the name of a fallen service member on the windshield during the Coca-Cola 600.

In addition, several other NASCAR Salutes activities will take place, including: