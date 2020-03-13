NASCAR community reacts to race postponements due to COVID-19

A few hours before cars and trucks would take to the track, NASCAR announced the postponement of this weekend’s races in Atlanta and next weekend’s races at Homestead due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcement came with President Trump expected to declare a national emergency Friday afternoon.

Members of the NASCAR community took to social media to share their thoughts on an unprecedented moment in the sport.

Whether we agree/disagree with the decision, take the time to understand Covid-19. Educate yourself, WE ALL can do our part at solving the issue rather than adding to it. With UC, I am. https://t.co/2wL9F0i1cA Also, THANK YOU to the health care workers for taking care of us. https://t.co/xlI4aOYMF9 — Greg Ives (@Ives_Greg) March 13, 2020





For all the idiots saying “this aged well.” This even solidifies what the original tweet said. NASCAR looked at the facts at hand and made the decision accordingly. — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) March 13, 2020





We want to race as much as you want us to race but this is the right decision. This is so much bigger than sports right now and the health and safety of our fans, industry members and the overall public is top priority. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) March 13, 2020





🍺 Me — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) March 13, 2020





Stay safe out there everyone! Stinks we aren’t racing but it is the right decision. If you need me I’ll be playing @CallofDuty with the boys spraying Lysol into the air over me! — Brennan Poole (@brennanpoole) March 13, 2020









Hendrick Motorsports fully supports NASCAR’s decision, which is in the best interests of fans, team members and the communities where we compete. We look forward to racing again at the appropriate time. Please stay safe. https://t.co/cO8UyNxpyi — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) March 13, 2020





Bummed to not race especially at these two tracks… had them both circled all year long. Safety of the competitors, fans, and everyone involved is first and foremost. Hopefully we can be back on track soon and at these two racetracks soon. — Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe5) March 13, 2020





It’s unfortunate that @NASCAR had to make this call, but I 100% support their decision. Looking forward to when we can get back to the track and put on a show! Stay healthy and safe everyone. — Ross Chastain (@RossChastain) March 13, 2020





These are crazy times. Let’s look out for each other and work together to get through this. Together we stand!!!! — Jeff Burton (@JeffBurton) March 13, 2020





