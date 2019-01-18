NASCAR community reacts to the passing of Hall of Famer Glen Wood NASCAR Hall of Famer Glen Wood, who helped build the legendary Wood Brothers Racing team, died Friday at 93. Here are some of the reactions and remembrances throughout the NASCAR community: "In every way, Glen Wood was an original," said Jim France, NASCAR Chairman and CEO. "In building the famed Wood Brothers Racing at the […]

NASCAR Hall of Famer Glen Wood, who helped build the legendary Wood Brothers Racing team, died Friday at 93. Here are some of the reactions and remembrances throughout the NASCAR community:

“In every way, Glen Wood was an original,” said Jim France, NASCAR Chairman and CEO. “In building the famed Wood Brothers Racing at the very beginnings of our sport, Glen laid a foundation for NASCAR excellence that remains to this day. As both a driver and a team owner, he was, and always will be, the gold standard. But personally, even more significant than his exemplary on-track record, he was a true gentleman and a close confidant to my father, mother and brother. On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I send my condolences to the entire Wood family for the loss of a NASCAR giant.” …

“This is a difficult day for all of us at Ford Motor Company,” said Edsel B. Ford II, member of the board of directors at Ford Motor Company. “Glen Wood was the founding patriarch of the oldest continuously operating NASCAR Cup Series team and we consider Wood Brothers Racing a part of our family, the Ford Family. The Wood Brothers race team, by any measure, has been one of the most successful racing operations in the history of NASCAR.

“Glen was an innovator who, along with his family, changed the sport itself. But, more importantly, he was a true Southern gentleman who was quick with a smile and a handshake and he was a man of his word. …

“It’s a sad day for all of us involved in the Ford racing program,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director Ford Performance Motorsports. “Glen Wood isn’t just a pioneer in the sport of NASCAR because of his team’s winning legacy. His vision and determination to help take Wood Brothers Racing from a small, family effort out of Virginia to one of the most storied teams in the sport’s history is an American success story. They did it with grit and innovation and hard work, and they changed the sport for the better along the way.”

NASCAR Hall of Fame executive director Winston Kelley extended condolences in a statement, listing the many accomplishments of the Wood Brothers through the years.

“With all that success, perhaps what Glen will most be remembered for is his grace, humility and character,” Kelley said. “The word that best describes Glen to me is gentleman. I‘ve often said if you looked up the term ‘Southern Gentleman’ in the dictionary, you would see a picture of Glen Wood and likely all of the Wood Brothers. While we have lost one of NASCAR‘s true pioneers, icons and legends, Glen‘s legacy and memory will continue through Wood Brothers Racing and will be forever remembered, preserved, celebrated and cherished here at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, at the Wood Brothers Museum in Stuart, Virginia, and in our hearts and minds.” …

“With the passing of Glen Wood, we have truly lost one of the most iconic figures in NASCAR,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway president. “What he and his family have done in this sport, and the impact he personally leaves, is remarkable and cannot be understated. With Mr. Wood living in Stuart, so close to Martinsville Speedway, my memories of him go back to my childhood. Glen would often call up my grandfather H. Clay Earles and ask if they could come down and run a few laps. My grandfather would tell them ‘yeah, just close the gate and lock it up when you‘re done.‘ Seeing his cars in my youth is the reason that candy apple red became my favorite color and I‘ll never forget his number 21 modified.

“My thoughts are with Leonard, Eddie, Len, Kim and the entire Wood family, particularly Mrs. Wood. Glen will be missed, but his legacy in NASCAR and in our community will live on forever.”

Glen Wood sure lived a full life, a remarkable journey. His contributions to motorsports are tough to measure. My thoughts are with my dear friend, his brother Leonard and the rest of the family. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 18, 2019

Very sad to hear about the passing of Glen Wood. Great memories of the Wood Brothers and everyone on that team. pic.twitter.com/U1JXePSqdz — Dale Jarrett (@DaleJarrett) January 18, 2019

Glen Wood, of the @WoodBrothers21, was a legend, an icon, and a friend. He will be missed, but his lasting positive impact on @NASCAR and stock car racing will forever be cherished. The Wood family and Wood Brothers Racing community are in my thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/fUKGsrvsFj — Doug Yates (@Yates_Doug) January 18, 2019

Everybody who‘s anybody in our sport loves the Woods Bros. Love & respect for the standards they set. Even Colin Chapman of Lotus called on @woodbrothers21 led by Glen Wood to help him win the 1965 Indy 500 with their pit stops. RIP Glen Wood. Gone but never ever forgotten — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) January 18, 2019

Tough phone call this morning hearing about Glen. Was a special honor getting to know him and drive the 21 car for a few years. My best to the Wood family. pic.twitter.com/eYdGrK8Zaf — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) January 18, 2019

My heart is heavy with sadness. This family means so much to me. As I was finding my way in this sport I was Blessed to be apart of their family, once you drove there you were family! My prayers today are for peace and comfort for everyone in Stuart. I love you https://t.co/97gfnLq3S5 — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) January 18, 2019

No way to put in words to describe what kind of a man Glen was.. such a genuine, honorable and passionate family man.. I was and still am very humbled to have driven his 21… learned so much from him on how to treat people.. prayers to the entire family https://t.co/bUshd9mGAP — Elliott Sadler (@Elliott_Sadler) January 18, 2019

Glen Wood was a legend and a great racer. More importantly he was a good man and respected by an entire community. His impact on the sport was huge and he helped pave the way for the sport to grow and be successful. My thoughts and prayers are with the Wood family. — Jeff Burton (@JeffBurton) January 18, 2019

Sorry to hear about the passing of Glen Wood. One of the most respected men ever in our sport. The captain of the incredible Wood brothers legacy. Always a smile , a handshake and a word of wisdom Thank you for setting the standard of excellence in racing. RIP pic.twitter.com/sLXzRLzQZn — ray evernham (@RayEvernham) January 18, 2019

All sports have legends and Glen and the famous Wood Brothers is certainly ours of @NASCAR. Not only were they ahead of their time way back then, they‘ve stayed competitive for decades to even now. Prayers to the Wood family!

#21 #legend https://t.co/ElZ1pD1xSE — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) January 18, 2019

The sport we enjoy today was built by people like Glen Wood. Hardworking, passionate, determined, classy — all describe Glen and the Wood Family. Godspeed, Glen. https://t.co/22DgluAKoU — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) January 18, 2019

Thoughts and prayers to the Wood family. Truly a patriarch of our sport and looked up to by so many. We will think about you when we drive through the tunnel in Daytona — Ryan Newman (@RyanJNewman) January 18, 2019

Mr. Glen was a true pioneer for all areas of motorsports. It still amazing me all the consecutive years he made the trip to @DISupdates for Speedweeks. He started going when they were racing on the beach! #RIPGlenWood https://t.co/dXb66pK7iA — David Ragan (@DavidRagan) January 18, 2019

Prayers for the @woodbrothers21 Glen Wood and his family had such a passion for NASCAR. Thanks for being a such a wonderful gentleman and paving the way for so many that followed. — Bobby Labonte (@Bobby_Labonte) January 18, 2019

He was a racing legend, and will be deeply missed by many. Godspeed — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) January 18, 2019

Roger Penske on the passing of Glen Wood… pic.twitter.com/ehQJmqUWHs — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) January 18, 2019