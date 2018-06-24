NASCAR community pays tribute to World of Outlaws driver killed in crash

The NASCAR community paid tribute to World of Outlaws driver Jason Johnson, who died after a sprint car crash Saturday night at Beaver Dam (Wisconsin) Raceway.

Johnson crashed after a restart racing for the lead. Witnesses said that Johnson’s car flipped and went through billboards outside Turn 3, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Johnson won the 2016 Knoxville Nationals. He finished sixth in the points last year in the World of Outlaws.

Won some races, and championships together. Jason was a great leader for his team and strong man for his family. He went about things his own way and was really fun to watch. Still praying for Bobbi Jaxx Phillip and the rest of the family. Racing is their life. RIP Jason!! pic.twitter.com/6tGfFKcDf1 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) June 24, 2018





Life isn’t fair sometimes… Praying for Bobbi, Jaxx, friends and family of @JasonJohnsonRac. RIP Jason! — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 24, 2018





Saddened to hear the news of another fellow racer losing his life. RIP Jason https://t.co/8tFw2YQv48 — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) June 24, 2018

Story Continues





When a racer loses his life, the world of motorsports across all disciplines takes notice and pays its respects. My heart goes out to Jason, his family, his friends, his competitors, and his fans. https://t.co/PWCjU61ffK — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 24, 2018









RIP sir,

I didn’t know Jason, but that doesn’t matter. He was a racer & a pro at one of the highest levels. His death serves as a constant reminder of the dangers in Motorsport and the special nature of drivers who are willing to risk it all for love of the sport. #Godspeed https://t.co/hG6EFvfMYw — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) June 24, 2018





Didn’t know Jason, but it’s always tough to lose a racer. Thoughts and prayers with his family. pic.twitter.com/5kQlG1ENl4 — Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) June 24, 2018





I never knew Jason Johnson but I followed his career in the dirt racing world. We will be racing with a heavy heart today as we lost another member of the racing family. #Prayers — Ty Dillon (@tydillon) June 24, 2018





Just so sad and heartbreaking to see this.. wishes and prayers to his family and friends.. just a tough reminder of how dangerous our passion can be.. https://t.co/v9pbnlzWNZ — Elliott Sadler (@Elliott_Sadler) June 24, 2018



