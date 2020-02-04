NASCAR, Cometic Gasket announce expanded partnership with Truck pole award sponsorship

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR and Cometic Gasket, Inc. announced today an expansion of their multi-year official partnership, designating the company the sponsor of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series™ pole award. The Cometic Gasket Pole Award will be awarded to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver with the fastest qualifying time each week, starting on Friday, Feb. 14 at Daytona International Speedway.

“For years, Cometic Gasket has been a committed partner and has supported all levels of NASCAR racing,” said Scott Miller, senior vice president, competition, NASCAR. “Their expanded relationship to sponsor the Cometic Gasket Pole Award will enhance the value of the program and elevate their brand in our sport.”

Cometic Gasket‘s relationship with NASCAR dates back nearly a decade when it became the “Official Gasket of NASCAR®.” In addition, the global leader and innovator in the engine marketplace began sponsoring a contingency program in the ARCA Menards Series™, then known as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as sponsoring billboards in the NASCAR Weekly Racing Series™. Today, Cometic Gasket is the preferred engine gasket supplier for a significant majority of teams in NASCAR‘s three national series.

“Assuming the role as pole award sponsor in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series is a natural progression of our partnership,” said Bob Gorman, CEO & founder, Cometic Gasket. “As a longtime partner, we‘ve seen the value of NASCAR, its competitors and brand-loyal fanbase. We‘re excited to further integrate ourselves into the sport and amplify our presence at the national series level.”

Competitors will be eligible for the Cometic Gasket Pole Award by displaying a decal on the front fenders of their trucks. At the culmination of the season, the driver who has accumulated the most Cometic Gasket Pole Awards in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will be awarded the season-ending Cometic Gasket Pole Award.

As a part of the expanded partnership, Cometic Gasket will continue to support grassroots racing, maintaining its designation as the “Official Gasket of the ARCA Menards Series®” as well as its billboard program in the NASCAR Weekly Racing Series.

The 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season kicks off with the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM Radio.