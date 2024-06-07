NASCAR comes to the Sonoma Raceway this weekend

(KRON) – NASCAR is returning to wine country for a weekend of premier racing at Sonoma Raceway.

This event will be the only NASCAR event in California this year.

The NASCAR main events include:

General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series West Race on Friday

Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race on Saturday

Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series Race on Sunday

Fans can enter the gates at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. For Sunday, gates open at 7 a.m.

There will be multiple events prior to the races. Throughout the weekend, participants will be entertained with free concerts from DJ Umami and Tim Dugger and Patriots Jet Team Air Show. Fan zones will consist of kid zones, mobile DJs, allowing participants to take a picture with Lightning Queen, and much more.

According to Sonoma Raceway, the track is the largest motorsports facility in Northern California and features a 2.52-mile road course and an NHRA-sanctioned quarter-of-a-mile drag strip. The racetrack has been repaved since the last NASCAR race.

This weekend’s racers include Ross Chastain, Austin Dillion, Josh Berry, AJ Allmendinger and many more.

