NASCAR.com staff predictions for the Monster Energy Series championship

Staff Champion pick The lowdown

Zack Albert Kevin Harvick There’s something to be said for having the resources of a whole organization behind a single driver, a push that should help the most recent winner at a 1.5-mile track cash in with a second premier-series crown.

Pat DeCola Kyle Busch Busch has been my pick from Day 1 and throughout the season, so I might as well keep it now that he‘s here. Everyone seems to be counting him out — and look, I get it, that winless stretch is concerning — but if there‘s one thing I‘ve learned in this business it‘s to never overlook driver No. 18. Rowdy will rise.

Marissa Fuller Denny Hamlin Denny Hamlin has proven himself time and time again — all season long — winning clutch races and having dominant performances. With crew chief Chris Gabehart in his corner, momentum coming off a huge win at Phoenix and a pole position to start, Hamlin’s hunt for redemption will land the No. 11 in Victory Lane.

RJ Kraft Kevin Harvick I picked Harvick at the start of the playoffs and I‘m not backing away from statistically the best of the Championship 4 at Miami. Plus, the “Game 7” moments and “us vs. the world/JGR” mentality are things he feeds off of and thrives.

Jonathan Merryman Denny Hamlin Hamlin finally gets over the hump thanks to a spectacular relationship with Chris Gabehart and a brand-new outlook established early in 2019.

Brad Norman Martin Truex Jr. Give me a somehow-under-the-radar Cole Pearn calling the shots atop the pit box and the cool, steady hands of veteran Martin Truex Jr. to get it done when the stakes are highest.

Terrin Waack Denny Hamlin Picked Hamlin before the NASCAR Playoffs began and sticking with him now. Hamlin needed to win the Round of 8 elimination race, and he did just that to make the Championship 4. This is now the next race he needs to win, and watch it happen.

Alex Weaver Denny Hamlin The No. 11 team has J.D. Gibbs pulling them toward the checkered and the hopes of redemption for Denny. With things clicking on all cylinders, it’s no longer a “no championship” label for Hamlin after Sunday.

Chase Wilhelm Martin Truex Jr. Truex and crew chief Cole Pearn have proven time after time they’re the best when it comes to races that transition from day to night, and they seem to be the most relaxed this weekend. They’ll hoist their second championship trophy Sunday night.