NASCAR.com to live stream from Pocono on Friday

Two of the three NASCAR national series are headed to Pocono Raceway this weekend. The NASCAR Xfinity and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will have two events live-streamed on NASCAR.com/live on Friday, May 31. Events will include first practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, as well as first practice for the Monster Energy Series.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is set to kick off the weekend with first practice at 1:05 p.m. ET followed by the Monster Energy Series at 2:05 p.m. ET. Bookmark NASCAR.com/live and don’t miss any of the action, as the top drivers return to the track.

RELATED: Full Pocono schedule

Commentary from MRN will be available on the live stream.

To recap, here is the full schedule of on-track activity being streamed on NASCAR.com:

— 1:05 -1:55 p.m. ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice

— 2:05-2:55 p.m. ET: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice

Fast Friday will kick off on FS2 and the FOX Sports App at 3 p.m. ET with Xfinity Series final practice. That will be followed by the Monster Energy Series final practice at 4 p.m. ET, also on FS2.

Tune in Saturday, June 1 for the Xfinity Series Pocono Green 250 at 1 p.m. ET on FS1/FOX Sports App and Sunday, June 2 for the Monster Energy Series Pocono 400 at 1 p.m. ET on FS1/FOX Sports App.