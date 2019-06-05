NASCAR.com to live stream Monster Energy and Xfinity Series practices, Gander Trucks qualifying NASCAR.com will live stream first practices for both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series at Michigan International Speedway on Friday, and Gander Outdoors Truck Series qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday. All the events will be live-streamed on NASCAR.com/live on Friday. The Xfinity Series will get things started at 1:05 p.m. […]

The Xfinity Series will get things started at 1:05 p.m. ET with the series’ opening practice from Michigan. Monster Energy Series first practice will immediately follow at 2:05 p.m. ET. Bookmark NASCAR.com/live and don’t miss any of the action.

Then, in the evening, action shifts to Texas Motor Speedway and Gander Outdoors Truck Series qualifying at 5:35 p.m. ET.

Commentary from MRN will be available on the live stream.

To recap, here is the full schedule of on-track activity being streamed on NASCAR.com:

— 1:05 p.m. ET, NASCAR Xfinity Series First Practice

— 2:05 p.m., ET: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series First Practice

— 5:35 p.m., ET: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Qualifying

The Gander Outdoors Truck Series’ SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas will be broadcast on FS1 on Friday starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Coverage shifts back to Michigan on Saturday with the Xfinity Series’ LTi Printing 250 at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Monster Energy Series’ FireKeepers Casino 400 will be broadcast on FS1 Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.