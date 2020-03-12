NASCAR.com to live stream Gander Trucks first practice from Atlanta

NASCAR.com is set to live stream opening practice for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on Friday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Friday’s initial practice at the 1.54-mile oval will begin at 1:35 p.m. ET and will be live-streamed on NASCAR.com/live.

RELATED: Full weekend schedule for Atlanta

Final practice for the Gander Truck Series is set for later Friday afternoon at 4:32 p.m. ET on FS1, all in preparation for Saturday’s Vet Tix/Camping World 200 at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series EchoPark 250 is set to follow the Gander Truck Series beginning at 4 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.