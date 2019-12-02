NASCAR.com to live stream Champion's Week events from Nashville

NASCAR.com will live stream two events from Champion’s Week in Nashville, Tennessee, the first time the NASCAR Awards will be held in the country music capital. Be sure to bookmark this page and come back for an exciting glimpse into the gala as the sport gathers to celebrate NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

On Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. ET, join us for Burnouts on Broadway as playoff drivers take over the Music City’s main drag. Tune in to see who gives the best burnout in front of the crowd, or just come for the crowd — the people watching is bound to be good, as those who’ve been to Nashville know.

Then, on Thursday from 5:30-6:45 p.m. ET, NASCAR.com’s Jonathan Merryman and Alex Weaver will report live from the red carpet as NASCAR’s brightest stars file in for the NASCAR Awards Show later that evening (8 p.m. ET on NBCSN). See all the suits and fancy dresses as NASCAR’s best get ready to celebrate the 2019 season in style. You won’t want to miss it.