NASCAR races the Coke 600 at Charlotte today. How to watch, starting lineup
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It’s race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway for one of NASCAR’s crown-jewel events. And it’s longest. The Coca-Cola 600 is Sunday at 6 p.m. on FOX.
Kyle Larson will start on the pole for the 600-mile, 400-lap race this weekend. Larson posted the best single-lap qualifying time of 29.953 seconds (180.282 mph) on Saturday. He was followed by eight Chevrolets in the top 10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start in the front row with Larson, followed by Chase Elliott, William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain.
Defending Coca-Cola 600 winner Brad Keselowski will start 13th. Keselowski has two wins at Charlotte, while Truex and Kevin Harvick lead all active drivers in wins at the 1.5-mile quad-oval with three each. Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch each have one win at the track, and both drivers now have a win in the series after Elliott won last weekend’s race at Circuit of the Americas. He was leading when NASCAR ended the race early due to rain.
Harvick, Austin Dillon and Kurt Busch are the three previous Charlotte winners who are still seeking their first win of the 2021 season.
Stages end on laps 100, 200, 300 and 400 for the race that incorporates “600 Miles of Remembrance,” in which all cars in the field honor a fallen soldier, a tradition that began in 2015 and has been featured in every Coca-Cola 600 since.
How to watch NASCAR race at Charlotte
Race: Coca-Cola 600
The Date: Sunday, May 30
Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV: FOX (5:30 p.m.)
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 600 miles (400 laps) with stages ending on laps 100, 200, 300 and 400
NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup
Order
Driver
Car No.
Best time (sec.)
Best speed (mph)
1
Kyle Larson
5
29.953
180.282
2
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
29.96
180.24
3
Chase Elliott
9
29.969
180.186
4
William Byron
24
29.97
180.18
5
Kevin Harvick
4
29.993
180.042
6
Austin Dillon
3
30.029
179.826
7
Alex Bowman
48
30.045
179.73
8
Martin Truex Jr.
19
30.064
179.617
9
Daniel Suárez
99
30.069
179.587
10
Ross Chastain
42
30.072
179.569
11
Kurt Busch
1
30.09
179.462
12
Ryan Blaney
12
30.09
179.462
13
Brad Keselowski
2
30.111
179.336
14
Denny Hamlin
11
30.112
179.33
15
Tyler Reddick
8
30.143
179.146
16
Joey Logano
22
30.146
179.128
17
Christopher Bell
20
30.159
179.051
18
Bubba Wallace
23
30.207
178.767
19
Erik Jones
43
30.231
178.625
20
Kyle Busch
18
30.241
178.566
21
Chase Briscoe #
14
30.27
178.394
22
Matt DiBenedetto
21
30.274
178.371
23
Cole Custer
41
30.298
178.23
24
Michael McDowell
34
30.323
178.083
25
Ryan Newman
6
30.325
178.071
26
Corey LaJoie
7
30.33
178.042
27
Chris Buescher
17
30.336
178.006
28
Ryan Preece
37
30.402
177.62
29
Anthony Alfredo #
38
30.415
177.544
30
Justin Haley
77
30.708
175.85
31
Aric Almirola
10
30.834
175.131
32
Quin Houff
0
30.939
174.537
33
BJ McLeod
78
30.952
174.464
34
Cody Ware
53
30.971
174.357
35
James Davison
15
31.493
171.467
36
Garrett Smithley
51
31.499
171.434
37
Josh Bilicki
52
31.569
171.054
38
David Starr
66
33.071
163.285
# rookie