NASCAR races the Coke 600 at Charlotte today. How to watch, starting lineup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Andrejev
·3 min read
1 / 2

NASCAR races the Coke 600 at Charlotte today. How to watch, starting lineup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway for one of NASCAR’s crown-jewel events. And it’s longest. The Coca-Cola 600 is Sunday at 6 p.m. on FOX.

Kyle Larson will start on the pole for the 600-mile, 400-lap race this weekend. Larson posted the best single-lap qualifying time of 29.953 seconds (180.282 mph) on Saturday. He was followed by eight Chevrolets in the top 10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start in the front row with Larson, followed by Chase Elliott, William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain.

Defending Coca-Cola 600 winner Brad Keselowski will start 13th. Keselowski has two wins at Charlotte, while Truex and Kevin Harvick lead all active drivers in wins at the 1.5-mile quad-oval with three each. Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch each have one win at the track, and both drivers now have a win in the series after Elliott won last weekend’s race at Circuit of the Americas. He was leading when NASCAR ended the race early due to rain.

Harvick, Austin Dillon and Kurt Busch are the three previous Charlotte winners who are still seeking their first win of the 2021 season.

Stages end on laps 100, 200, 300 and 400 for the race that incorporates “600 Miles of Remembrance,” in which all cars in the field honor a fallen soldier, a tradition that began in 2015 and has been featured in every Coca-Cola 600 since.

How to watch NASCAR race at Charlotte

Race: Coca-Cola 600

The Date: Sunday, May 30

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (5:30 p.m.)

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 600 miles (400 laps) with stages ending on laps 100, 200, 300 and 400

NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup

Order

Driver

Car No.

Best time (sec.)

Best speed (mph)

1

Kyle Larson

5

29.953

180.282

2

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

29.96

180.24

3

Chase Elliott

9

29.969

180.186

4

William Byron

24

29.97

180.18

5

Kevin Harvick

4

29.993

180.042

6

Austin Dillon

3

30.029

179.826

7

Alex Bowman

48

30.045

179.73

8

Martin Truex Jr.

19

30.064

179.617

9

Daniel Suárez

99

30.069

179.587

10

Ross Chastain

42

30.072

179.569

11

Kurt Busch

1

30.09

179.462

12

Ryan Blaney

12

30.09

179.462

13

Brad Keselowski

2

30.111

179.336

14

Denny Hamlin

11

30.112

179.33

15

Tyler Reddick

8

30.143

179.146

16

Joey Logano

22

30.146

179.128

17

Christopher Bell

20

30.159

179.051

18

Bubba Wallace

23

30.207

178.767

19

Erik Jones

43

30.231

178.625

20

Kyle Busch

18

30.241

178.566

21

Chase Briscoe #

14

30.27

178.394

22

Matt DiBenedetto

21

30.274

178.371

23

Cole Custer

41

30.298

178.23

24

Michael McDowell

34

30.323

178.083

25

Ryan Newman

6

30.325

178.071

26

Corey LaJoie

7

30.33

178.042

27

Chris Buescher

17

30.336

178.006

28

Ryan Preece

37

30.402

177.62

29

Anthony Alfredo #

38

30.415

177.544

30

Justin Haley

77

30.708

175.85

31

Aric Almirola

10

30.834

175.131

32

Quin Houff

0

30.939

174.537

33

BJ McLeod

78

30.952

174.464

34

Cody Ware

53

30.971

174.357

35

James Davison

15

31.493

171.467

36

Garrett Smithley

51

31.499

171.434

37

Josh Bilicki

52

31.569

171.054

38

David Starr

66

33.071

163.285

# rookie

Recommended Stories