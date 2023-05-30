Ryan Blaney wins Coca-Cola 600 after rain delays it from Sunday

Ryan Blaney won the rain-postponed and crash-filled Coca-Cola 600 on Monday, putting an end to his NASCAR 59-race winless streak.

It is the eighth career victory for the Team Penske driver. Pole sitter William Byron finished second and was .663 seconds back. Martin Truex Jr. was third.

There were 16 cautions and 31 lead changes in the 600-mile race, one of the crown jewels on the NASCAR schedule.

Blaney’s most recent win before Monday was at Daytona International Speedway in August 2021.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is the 14th in the Cup Series season and the longest NASCAR race of the season.

Practice and qualifying sessions on Saturday were also canceled due to the rain, so the starting lineup for the race was set “per the rule book” – a metric based on performance at the Darlington Raceway two weeks ago.

Race fans walk through the garage area while rain causes a delay to a NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. - Matt Kelley/AP

Alex Bowman, who returned to competition a month after he suffered a fractured vertebra in a sprint car crash, finished 12th.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champ Jimmie Johnson started in last place, 37th, and finished there, 285 laps behind the winner.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com