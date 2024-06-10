- NASCAR grants waiver to Kyle Larson after missing Coca-Cola 600NASCAR has granted Kyle Larson a playoff eligibility waiver after the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver missed Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. His arrival at Charlotte Motor Speedway was delayed by rain at the Indianapolis 500, where he finished 18th in his IndyCar debut.1:00Now PlayingPaused
- WATCH: Cubs score on Erick Fedde balkWhite Sox’ pitcher Erick Fedde balks with a Cubs runner on third base<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/chicago-highlights/watch-cubs-score-on-erick-fedde-balk/567419/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">WATCH: Cubs score on Erick Fedde balk</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:34Now PlayingPaused
- Scottie Scheffler builds on lead heading into Sunday at the MemorialIn the third round of the 2024 Memorial presented by Workday, Scottie Scheffler carded a rollercoaster round with a 1-under 71, getting to 10-under for the tournament, getting his lead to four strokes over the field heading into Sunday.10:22Now PlayingPaused
- Hudson reminisces about A's career, playing with Mulder, ZitoFormer Athletics pitcher Tim Hudson joins "A's Pregame Live" to reflect on his career in Oakland and playing with Mark Mulder and Barry Zito.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/oakland-athletics/tim-hudson-interview-press-conference/1742895/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Hudson reminisces about A's career, playing with Mulder, Zito</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>4:47Now PlayingPaused
NASCAR closures begin in Chicago
NASCAR enthusiasts, buckle up: the 2nd Annual Chicago Street Race is on its way.