NASCAR Classics: Races to watch before Iowa

Throughout the 2024 NASCAR season, Ken Martin, director of historical content for the sanctioning body, will offer his suggestions on which historical races fans should watch from the NASCAR Classics library in preparation for each upcoming race weekend.

Martin has worked exclusively for NASCAR since 2008 but has been involved with the sport since 1982, overseeing various projects. He has worked in the broadcast booth for hundreds of races, assisting the broadcast team with different tasks. This includes calculating the “points as they run” for the historic 1992 finale, the Hooters 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The following suggestions are Ken‘s picks to watch before this weekend‘s Iowa Corn 350 Powered By Ethanol at Iowa Speedway.

1996 NASCAR Thunder Suzuka Special:



NASCAR traveled overseas following the conclusion of the 1996 season to Suzuka, Japan for an exhibition race featuring 27 drivers from various places, including four drivers from Japan.

Many top NASCAR stars made the trip, including Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Rusty Wallace, Dale Jarrett and the newly crowned 1996 Cup Series champion, Terry Labonte.

CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion Ron Hornaday Jr. was also in the field, driving a No. 45 car for Felix Sabates. Mike Skinner, who won the 1995 Truck Series title, was also in the field in the No. 31 car for Richard Childress. Skinner drove a partial Cup Series schedule in 1996, with plans to go full-time in the series in 1997 for Childress.

Teams shipped their cars over 7,000 miles across the Pacific Ocean in crates to be ready for the action.

Tragedy struck early on as pace-car driver and former competitor Elmo Langley suffered a fatal heart attack while in Japan for the event.

When it came time to get the inaugural event started, Wallace and Ernie Irvan led the field to the green flag on the 1.39 KM road course. The race featured four cautions, plus a planned segment break after the 50th lap.

The fans were treated to Wallace, Gordon and Labonte showing their muscle at the front of the field but it was Wallace with the strongest hot rod.

He led 84 of the 100 laps en route to victory in the inaugural event.

Rusty Wallace wins Suzuka race holds checkered flag

1997 NASCAR Thunder Suzuka Special:

NASCAR returned to Japan in 1997 for the second consecutive year, this time utilizing rain tires in practice and qualifying for the first time.

The fans were treated to many unique changes on the entry list. Mark Martin made the trip for the first time. Two-time defending Xfinity Series champion Randy LaJoie and Truck Series champion Jack Sprague were there.

Sprague was driving Rick Hendrick’s No. 5 car, which was normally piloted by Terry Labonte. Instead of Jeff Gordon, Ricky Craven was behind the wheel of Hendrick’s No. 24 car.

Two drivers also took their first laps in their new rides for the 1998 season. Bobby Hamilton drove the No. 4 for Morgan McClure Motorsports for the first time, after leaving the famed No. 43 car for Richard Petty. Rising star Kenny Irwin Jr., on the verge of his rookie season in the series, officially took over the No. 28 car from Ernie Irvan.

Martin led the first 45 laps of the event before a handful of drivers, including Mike Skinner, Wally Dallenbach Jr., Lance Hooper and David Green, swapped the lead before Martin again inherited the point.

The race‘s defending champion, Wallace, had mechanical issues early on in the race, ending his chance at a repeat performance and relegating him to a 29th-place finish.

The No. 24 car found its way to the front with Craven behind the wheel but it was Skinner who led the final 23 circuits on his way to Victory Lane.

Martin came home second, followed by LaJoie, David Green and Michael Waltrip.



Mike Skinner looks on

1998 NASCAR Thunder Special Motegi:

The third and final edition of the Japan exhibition races took place in 1998 but was moved to the Twin Ring Motegi Speedway, an oval in Motegi City, Japan.

The anticipation was nearly unmatched for the event, as it would be the first time that Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. raced against each other. The father-son duo raced Coca-Cola-sponsored cars. Earnhardt was behind the wheel of his usual No. 3 car but sporting a red Coca-Cola-sponsored scheme. His son, who had yet to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut, was driving a black No. 1 car.

31 drivers started the race, and the biggest surprise this year was who was behind the wheel of Robert Yates Racing’s No. 88 car.

The car‘s usual driver, Dale Jarrett, was battling gallbladder issues after toughing out the end of the season. Yates tapped former NASCAR Cup Series champion Darrell Waltrip to race the car in place of Jarrett. It was sort of a reunion of sorts, as Waltrip previously drove a No. 88 car and the two worked together at DiGard Motorsports.

The race also featured all three NASCAR champions from the 1998 season, Jeff Gordon, Earnhardt Jr. and Ron Hornaday Jr.

The oval brought more cautions than the road course, as the race featured a handful of crashes and drivers with mechanical issues.

Skinner once again was triumphant, as he enthusiastically crossed the line in front of Gordon for the checkered flag.

Earnhardt Jr. finished sixth, two spots ahead of his dad, who finished eighth. The two drivers made contact on the track during the race, resulting in a shoe being thrown at Earnhardt Jr. following the race.



You can watch these three races and hundreds more by visiting NASCAR Classics.

