NASCAR’s Clash to be run at L.A. Coliseum in 2022
NASCAR.com’s Alex Weaver brings you Up To Speed on NASCAR’s announcement that the 2022 Clash will be run at the L.A. Coliseum.
NASCAR.com’s Alex Weaver brings you Up To Speed on NASCAR’s announcement that the 2022 Clash will be run at the L.A. Coliseum.
NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation Ben Kennedy sat down with Alex Weaver to discuss the 2022 Clash that will be run at the L.A. Coliseum.
When NASCAR was organized in late 1947, there was not an abundance of purpose-built race tracks available. Many of the early tracks were at local fairgrounds that hosted numerous other events. As the sport grew with the superspeedway at Darlington, the search continued for venues that offered permanent seating and more spectator comfort. And now, […]
NASCAR will open the 2022 season inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in one of the biggest shakeups to its schedule in years. The annual exhibition Clash, held at Daytona International Speedway since 1979, will shift to Los Angeles next year. The invitation-only race was always the kickoff to competitive NASCAR racing and held the week before the season-opening Daytona 500.
The 26-time NASCAR Cup Series winner was the iconic Southern chicken chain’s first celebrity advertising partner.
For the first time in 2021. Kyle Busch enters a race as PointsBet's favorite, which is fitting for a driver with six top fives in his last seven Bristol starts.
The 2022 season-opening Clash has a new look — and a new venue. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, one of the most storied venues in all of sports and entertainment, will add a new event to its long and decorated list: The Clash at the Coliseum NASCAR officially announced the news Tuesday evening, confirming the […]
Sheldon Creed is pursing a second consecutive Truck championship before he makes his move to RCR next season.
Jimmie Johnson earned his second consecutive top 20 finish at Portland and also was credited by race-winning teammate Alex Palou with title advice.
Just three drivers are locked in as three-race Round 1 comes to a close on September 18
The pre-season race is scheduled for Feb. 6, a week before the the Super Bowl in LA and two weeks before the Daytona 500.
Former Boston Bruins forward Fred Stanfield has passed away at age 77.
A massive 545 cubic inch engine moves this classic Ford.
The season-opening Clash exhibition race is about to get a taste of West Coast flavor in 2022, marking a historic first visit to the tradition-rich Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The only venue to host two Olympic Games will add NASCAR Cup Series racing to its 98-year-old portfolio next season. The event is to be contested […]
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is heading into Riverhead Raceway for the third time this season, but with much heavier hearts compared to when the series was there in May and June. Ed Partridge, Riverhead track owner and the tour‘s most recent winning car owner, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, just hours after Ryan […]
Alex Weaver offers up a few rapid fire questions to Dylan “Mamba” Smith and Rick Allen on Backseat Drivers.
Is this the new thing with ‘Vettes these days?
Al Qaeda could 'threaten' U.S. from Afghanistan within 1 to 2 years, top intelligence official says
Jimmie Johnson finished 20th at Portland International Raceway — he wasn’t last, Johnson has yet to finish last through 10 IndyCar races — then hopped on an electric scooter for a quick ride to victory lane. Johnson wanted to spend a minute congratulating teammate Alex Palou, the second-year IndyCar driver who had just won his third race of the season to reclaim the lead in the championship standings. Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR champion who doesn’t have much in the way of on-track results to show for this midlife career change to the IndyCar Series.
Chase McGrath discusses his time at Tennessee.
Phil Kessel scored 20 goals last season, and 10 were against the Sharks.