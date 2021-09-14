NASCAR’s Clash to be run at L.A. Coliseum in 2022

Associated Press

Jimmie Johnson finished 20th at Portland International Raceway — he wasn’t last, Johnson has yet to finish last through 10 IndyCar races — then hopped on an electric scooter for a quick ride to victory lane. Johnson wanted to spend a minute congratulating teammate Alex Palou, the second-year IndyCar driver who had just won his third race of the season to reclaim the lead in the championship standings. Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR champion who doesn’t have much in the way of on-track results to show for this midlife career change to the IndyCar Series.