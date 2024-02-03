NASCAR Clash at Coliseum moves to Saturday night

NASCAR has moved the Clash at the Coliseum to Saturday night due to rain in the forecast later in the weekend.

The Clash will run at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“Due to the threat of unprecedented severe weather on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Mexico Series race events for the Clash have been moved to Saturday night. Thanks to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Los Angeles Public Safety for their partnership and support to make the schedule adjustment for tonight’s event to ensure a safe experience for fans, competitors, and staff. We understand weather conditions may worsen as the day progresses, so we encourage fans to make decisions in the best interest of safety. We appreciate our fans, partners, and everyone associated with this event on this unprecedented event.”