NASCAR: Chris Buescher goes back-to-back with a win at Michigan

Chris Buescher now has two NASCAR Cup Series wins in 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Chris Buescher has back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series wins.

Eight days after getting his third career win at Richmond, Buescher held off Martin Truex Jr. to win Monday’s rain-delayed race at Michigan.

Truex appeared to have the faster car for much of the race — both on Sunday and Monday. But Buescher was able to get some track position by staying out under caution during the second stage and stayed ahead of Truex during the race’s final pit stop cycle.

Truex was able to get alongside Buescher with less than 15 laps to go but his car got loose in Turn 1 and he had to get out of the throttle. He then wasn’t able to make up all the time he lost over the remaining laps as Buescher held him off by a car length at the finish line.

“It was a rocket but the leader in clean air is really, really hard to pass,” Truex said after the race.

The win is Ford’s ninth consecutive at Michigan but the first for the team known as Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing since Greg Biffle won in 2013.

The race resumed Monday after 75 laps were run on Sunday. Rain delayed the start of the race and then caused the race to be red-flagged to the next day because Michigan doesn’t have lights.

Truex took over the lead when the race resumed but then found himself working his way through the field the rest of the race because of pit strategies. He pitted during a caution with less than 20 laps to go in the second stage and drove through the field to get the stage win at end of lap 120.

Truex pitted again after winning the stage and Buescher inherited the lead by not going to pit road. He led 34 laps before Truex took over the lead again after Buescher hit pit road. Buescher then took over the lead for good on lap 182, though Truex got credit for leading lap 188 before his car snapped loose while trying to complete the pass in the next corner.

Tyler Reddick could have been a part of the battle between Truex and Buescher for the win but ended up finishing 30th. Reddick pitted with Buescher and had the lead off pit road but his crew didn’t get the right rear wheel on the car tight. Reddick almost spun out on the following lap and had to come back to pit road for a new wheel.

Denny Hamlin ended up finishing third after he stalled his car on pit road earlier in the race. Buescher’s car co-owner Brad Keselowski was fourth while Kyle Larson finished fifth.

A bad race for big names

Drivers like William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch watched the conclusion of the race from their homes after they crashed out during the first 75 laps on Saturday.

Busch crashed while trying to pass Ryan Blaney on the inside and caused the first caution of the race on lap 14. Elliott then had a flat right-rear tire 20 laps later and hit the wall. Byron hit the wall because of an apparent tire issue on the final lap of the first stage.

Christopher Bell also crashed before the race was halted on Sunday but the damage to his Joe Gibbs Racing car wasn’t that bad. Bell’s team stayed in the race and that was a wise decision. He was one of the fastest cars on the track at the end of the race and finished 13th.

Race results

1. Chris Buescher

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Brad Keselowski

5. Kyle Larson

6. Daniel Suarez

7. Ross Chastain

8. Kevin Harvick

9. Ryan Blaney

10. Erik Jones

11. Ty Gibbs

12. Austin Cindric

13. Christopher Bell

14. Joey Logano

15. Corey LaJoie

16. Aric Almirola

17. Harrison Burton

18. Bubba Wallace

19. Austin Dillon

20. Ty Dillon

21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22. Ryan Preece

23. Justin Haley

24. Michael McDowell

25. Cole Custer

26. AJ Allmendinger

27. JJ Yeley

28. Austin Hill

29. Todd Gilliland

30. Tyler Reddick

31. Chase Briscoe

32. Josh Bilicki

33. Alex Bowman

34. Josh Berry

35. William Byron

36. Chase Elliott

37. Kyle Busch