NASCAR: Chris Buescher clinches playoff berth with Richmond win

Chris Buescher got the third NASCAR Cup Series win of his career at Richmond on Sunday and is officially a member of the 2023 playoff field.

It looked like Buescher was driving to an easy win after passing Martin Truex Jr. for the lead on lap 347 of the 400-lap race. Buescher had no issues getting by Truex as Truex was on a different tire strategy than Buescher and the rest of the leaders.

But a late caution for Daniel Suarez spinning off Noah Gragson's bumper meant that Buescher had to hold off Denny Hamlin and others for a three-lap run to the finish.

Buescher did that easily with a good launch on the restart as Hamlin couldn't ever mount a serious challenge.

Buescher and his Roush Fenway Keselowski teammate Brad Keselowski were the class of the field in the third stage but Keselowski took himself out of contention for the win with a bad pit entry and pit stop during the final green-flag stops of the race. Buescher pitted a lap before Keselowski and ended up six seconds ahead after Keselowski rejoined the track.

Buescher was going to make the playoffs without a win

Buescher entered Sunday’s race 13th in the points standings and over 100 points ahead of the driver in 17th in the points standings. Unless his performance cratered over the final four races of the regular season or there was an unlikely flurry of first-time winners, Buescher was going to be a part of the 2023 playoff field without a win.

He should put up a better postseason fight in 2023 than he did in 2016. Buescher made the playoffs seven seasons ago thanks to a fog-shortened win at Pocono while driving for Front Row Motorsports. He finished last among playoff drivers that season and his best finish in the first round of the playoffs was a 23rd.

While Buescher isn’t a title threat, he’s a threat to at least advance a round or two. He has four top-five finishes and nine top 10s through the first 22 races of the season and is the defending champion of the Bristol fall race. Don’t be too terribly surprised if Buescher is the surprise driver among the final eight in this year’s postseason.

Richmond needs a boost

The only appealing part about NASCAR Cup racing at Richmond is the tire strategy. There isn’t much else to like about it at this point.

Sunday’s race was the ninth Richmond race since the start of the 2018 season to have five cautions or fewer. The late caution for Suarez’s spinning car was the third of the day and the only caution that wasn’t for the end of a stage.

It’s also the third Richmond race in that span to have just three caution flags.

For a track nicknamed “The Action Track,” Richmond hasn’t had much action lately for a myriad of reasons. While the significant tire wear at the 0.75-mile oval creates an intriguing strategy aspect to the races, that’s about all Richmond has going for it at this point. The track races more and more like an intermediate track with each passing race. And that’s not a great thing for a Cup Series that’s still looking to put on appealing shows on short tracks with the current car design.

Race results

1. Chris Buescher

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Kyle Busch

4. Joey Logano

5. Ryan Preece

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Martin Truex Jr.

8. Aric Almirola

9. Austin Dillon

10. Kevin Harvick

11. Chase Briscoe

12. Bubba Wallace

13. Chase Elliott

14. Ryan Blaney

15. Ty Gibbs

16. Tyler Reddick

17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18. Alex Bowman

19. Kyle Larson

20. Christopher Bell

21. William Byron

22. Michael McDowell

23. Erik Jones

24. Ross Chastain

25. Todd Gilliland

26. Austin Cindric

27. AJ Allmendinger

28. Noah Gragson

29. Ryan Newman

30. Justin Haley

31. Harrison Burton

32. Corey LaJoie

33. Daniel Suarez

34. Ty Dillon

35. JJ Yeley

36. BJ McLeod