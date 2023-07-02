NASCAR Chicago street race 2023: Start time, TV, live stream, lineup for Grant Park 220

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series is set to add even more excitement to the season with its first street race, the Grant Park 220.

Drivers will race through the streets of Chicago in hopes of gaining points and bragging rights to a unique place in NASCAR history.

"It’s in a great setting, and I think everybody’s looking forward to the challenge of the course and trying to do everything we need to do to put on a good show," Kevin Harvick told RACER. "Whether you have a good race or not, the event is almost made before you get started.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Grant Park 220 comes a week after the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, where Ross Chastain got his first win of 2023. He is the 11th different driver to win a race this season and is third in the current standings, behind Martin Truex Jr. and William Byron.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson withdrew from the Chicago race earlier this week after his in-laws and nephew died in what authorities said was most likely a murder-suicide.

A man died during construction of the track Friday while working on the start/finish line.

"We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident," NASCAR said in a statement. "We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones.”

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know for the NASCAR Chicago Grant Park 220 race:

What time does the NASCAR Chicago street race start?

The Grant Park 220 starts at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. local) on Sunday in Chicago.

What TV channel is the NASCAR Chicago race on?

The Grant Park 220 will air on television on NBC. Pre-race coverage starts at 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. local).

Where will the NASCAR Cup Series race in Chicago be live streamed?

The Grant Park 220 street race will be live streamed on NBC Sports and Peacock.

How many laps is the Cup race in Chicago?

Drivers will race 100 laps around the 2.2-mile track through the streets of Chicago for a total of 220 miles.

Advertisement

What is the lineup for the Grant Park 220?

Denny Hamlin captured his 50th career pole and will start at the front of the lineup for the Grant Park 220.

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

2. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

3. (91) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet

4. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

5. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

6. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

7. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

8. (15) Jenson Button, Ford

9. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

10. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

11. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

12. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

13. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

14. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

Advertisement

15. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

16. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

17. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

18. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

19. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

20. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

21. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

22. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

23. (42) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet

24. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

25. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

26. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

27. (78) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet

28. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

29. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

30. (51) Andy Lally, Ford

31. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

32. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

33. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

34. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

35. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

36. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

37. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR Chicago race today: Start time, TV, lineup for Grant Park 220