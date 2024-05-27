The Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race is under a weather delay for lightning and rain after 249 of 400 laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

A system moved into the area of Charlotte Motor Speedway, near Concord, North Carolina. The caution flag waved for rain on Lap 247, with a lightning hold forcing a red flag laps later.

Christopher Bell is the leader of the race with 151 laps to go. A lightning hold requires a minimum of a 30-minute wait without another lightning strike, but rain is also in the area and is drenching the race track.

Kyle Larson made it to Charlotte Motor Speedway and was getting prepared to get into the car when the race was halted, and he'll likely be in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet if the race resumes. Larson finished 18th in the Indy 500, which was delayed four hours by weather. Justin Allgaier drove the No. 5 Chevy and is currently 13th.

Because the driver change will happen under the red flag, Larson will have to start in the back on the next restart, should that occur.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Charlotte delay: Coca-Cola 600 is under weather delay for lightning