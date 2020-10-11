NASCAR at Charlotte Cup playoff race live updates: Ty Dillon wins Stage 1 on dry tires

NASCAR gears up for what could be a historic wet weather race at the Charlotte Roval this Sunday. The Bank of America Roval 400 is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. on NBC.

The road course elimination race is 253 miles (109 laps) with stages ending on laps 25, 50, 109 and a competition caution on the tenth lap.

The road course elimination race is 253 miles (109 laps) with stages ending on laps 25, 50, 109 and a competition caution on the tenth lap.

NASCAR PLAYOFF DRIVER STANDINGS PRE-ROVAL

Denny Hamlin win (Talladega) Kurt Busch win (Las Vegas) Kevin Harvick +68 Chase Elliott +44 Brad Keselowski +41 Martin Truex +32 Alex Bowman +22 Joey Logano +21 Kyle Busch -21 Austin Dillon -21 Clint Bowyer -38 Aric Almirola -48

3:20 p.m., Lap 25: Ty Dillon wins Stage 1

Dillon leads the one-lap shootout to close the stage. Bell, DiBenedetto, Byron, Timmy Hill, Newman, Blaney, Logano, Wallace and Jones all finish in the top-10. Only Logano is a playoff driver who will gain points.

3:15 p.m., Lap 23: Caution for Nemechek

Nemechek gets stalled in the grass near Turn 6 as Hamlin also spins following his change to dry tires. The caution comes out for Nemecheck, who has a sign stuck to the front of his No. 38. Bowyer, Truex and Ky. Busch pit under yellow to change to tires, and ultimately will lose their track position to close out the stage.

3:09 p.m., Lap 20: Ty Dillon’s tire choice pans out

Ty Dillon, on slick tires, takes the lead from Bowyer with five laps left in the stage. The order is Dillon, Bowyer, DiBenedetto, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch. Mid-pack cars come to pit road to change to slick tires in two different major groups a few laps earlier, but Johnson and Bell were the first after Newman and Ty Dillon to change to the dry tires.

2:58 p.m., Lap 15: Bowyer to the lead

Truex leads after the re-start, but Bowyer passes him for P1 coming off the fronstretch chicane. The Busch brothers also get a run, in to fourth and fifth (Kyle followed by Kurt), while Newman (on slicks) gets loose and falls back. But the dry tires on Dillon are posting fast laps times, so if the track continues drying, those on the dry tires could make a run at the end of this stage. The order is Bowyer, Truex, Elliott, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch.

2:57 p.m., Lap 12: Slick tire calls for Newman, Ty Dillon

Dillon and Newman are among those who pit and opt for slick tires, saying he thinks it’s the right call. Others to pit include Harvick, Byron, Austin Dillon, Reddick, Blaney, Buescher, Almirola, DiBenedetto and Stenhouse, who change their wet tires.

2:44 p.m., Lap 10: Bowyer makes moves, tire decisions

The competition caution comes out with the running order Elliott, Truex, Bowyer, Keselowski and Ty. Dillon in the top-five. Elliott made a pass of Keselowski just after the sixth lap and entering the first turns. Bowyer has also made moves and posted the fastest time so far on lap 6, according to NBC to put himself in third at the competition caution. Kyle Busch, in seventh, reports the backstretch is still wet and that the only part that’s dry is Turn 2.

2:37 p.m., Lap 3: Keselowski gets early lead

Keselowski makes big move from the third place spot on the backstretch. The No. 2 gains momentum on the backstretch chicane, racing to the inside of Hamlin and takes a clear through Turns 13 and 14. He leads the first laps then pulls ahead for the next two. Hamlin drops back as Kyle Busch makes a move up to sixth.

2:30 p.m.: Make that two drivers to the back

Erik Jones was having a mechanical issue before the green flag and was unable to start his wipers/engine on pit road. NASCAR sends him to the rear for the start as well. He was slated to start 14th.

2:27 p.m.: One driver to the rear

NASCAR declares two teams, the No. 51 of Josh Bilicki, will start at the rear for a driver change (previously Joey Gase), but no other teams have had multiple pre-race inspection failures to send them to the back for the start. There was a big cheer from the limited fans for defending Roval winner Chase Elliott during earlier driver announcements. He’s starting second.

2:25 p.m.: Pre-race ceremonies

After much hype and uncertainty over a wet weather start, the race will start under dry conditions. The track appears damp in some spots, but no major puddles, at least on the frontstretch. NASCAR declares teams must use wet tires for the start of the race.

Country music duo Pryor & Lee performs the national anthem and the command to start engines is given by “This Is Us” actor Justin Hartley virtually. Let’s go racin’.

