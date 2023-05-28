NASCAR at Charlotte 2023: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Coca-Cola 600

The busiest day in motor sports ― which begins with Formula One's famous Monaco Grand Prix followed by IndyCar's legendary Indianapolis 500 ― concludes with NASCAR's longest and most grueling race: the Coca-Cola 600.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers will hit the gas for 600 miles at Charlotte Motor Speedway ― though last year's race, which went to multiple overtimes, took 619 miles to complete.

The Coca-Cola 600 has produced five different winners in the last five years — Kyle Busch (2018), Martin Truex Jr. (2019), Brad Keselowski (2020), Kyle Larson (2021) and Denny Hamlin (2022) — but Truex has won three times overall, tied with Kevin Harvick for most among active drivers.

Denny Hamlin celebrates after winning the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

SCHEDULE: How to watch NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Sign up for our Sports newsletter now!

What time does Coca-Cola 600 start?

The race is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

What TV channel is the Coca-Cola 600 on?

Fox is broadcasting the race and has a pre-race show beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. Fox Sports 1 (FS1) will air an earlier pre-race show at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Coca-Cola 600?

The race can be live streamed on the Fox Sports website and on the Fox Sports app.

How many laps is the Coca-Cola 600?

NASCAR's longest race is 400 laps around the 1.5-mile track for a total of 600 miles. The race will feature four segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 100 laps, Stage 2: 100 laps, Stage 3: 100 laps, Stage 4: 100 laps.

Advertisement

Who won the Coca-Cola 600 last year?

Denny Hamlin held off then Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in overtime to win the longest — and perhaps wildest — Coca-Cola 600 in history. The race lasted more than five hours and took 619 miles to complete. There were 18 caution flags and 16 drivers failed to finish.

Hamlin, who led a total of 15 laps, took the lead on the final restart and edged Busch by 0.119 seconds.

What is the lineup for the Coca-Cola 600?

With qualifying rained out on Saturday, the lineup was set per the NASCAR rule book based on performance metrics from the series' most recent points race at Darlington Raceway, putting winner William Byron on the pole.

Advertisement

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

3. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

4. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

5. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

6. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

7. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

8. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

9. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

10. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

11. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

12. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

13. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

14. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

15. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

16. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

17. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

18. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

19. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

20. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

Advertisement

21. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

22. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

23. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

24. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

25. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

26. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

27. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

28. (42) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet

29. (38) Zane Smith, Ford

30. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

31. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

32. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

33. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

34. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet

35. (51) Todd Gilliland, Ford

36. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford

37. (84) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 race today: Start time, TV, live stream, lineup