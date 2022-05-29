NASCAR at Charlotte 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Coca-Cola 600
The busiest day in motor sports concludes with the longest race in NASCAR.
After a morning (for American audiences) in Monaco with Formula One, followed by the iconic spectacle of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series takes center stage with its showcase race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The Coca-Cola 600 has produced four different winners in the last four years — Kyle Busch (2018), Martin Truex Jr. (2019), Brad Keselowski (2020) and Kyle Larson (2021) — but Truex has won three times overall on the Charlotte oval, tied with Kevin Harvick for most among active drivers.
Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600:
What time does Coca-Cola 600 start?
The race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET.
What TV channel is the Coca-Cola 600 on?
Fox is broadcasting the race and has a pre-race show beginning at 5 p.m. ET.
Will there be a live stream of the Coca-Cola 600?
The race can be live streamed on the Fox Sports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the Fox Sports app. The race can also be streamed on FuboTV as well as other options.
How many laps is the Coca-Cola 600?
NASCAR's longest race is 400 laps around the 1.5-mile track for a total of 600 miles. The race will feature four segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 100 laps, Stage 2: 100 laps, Stage 3: 100 laps, Stage 4: 100 laps.
Who won the Coca-Cola 600 last year?
Kyle Larson absolutely dominated last year's race, leading 327 of 400 laps and cruising ahead of teammate Chase Elliot by 10.051 seconds. The victory was the first of three consecutive race wins for Larson en route to a series-high 10 and the 2021 NASCAR Cup championship.
What is the lineup for the Coca-Cola 600?
(Car number in parentheses):
1. (11) Denny Hamlin, FedEx Ground Toyota
2. (45) Kurt Busch, Monster Energy Toyota
3. (20) Christopher Bell, Yahoo! Toyota
4. (18) Kyle Busch, M&M's Red White and Blue Toyota
5. (24) William Byron, Liberty University Patriotic Chevrolet
6. (2) Austin Cindric, Menards/Cardell Cabinetry Ford
7. (23) Bubba Wallace, McDonald's Toyota
8. (8) Tyler Reddick, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet
9. (48) Alex Bowman, Ally Patriotic Chevrolet
10. (34) Michael McDowell, Fr8Auctions.com Ford
11. (12) Ryan Blaney, BodyArmor EDGE Ford
12. (99) Daniel Suarez, CommScope Chevrolet
13. (9) Chase Elliott, NAPA Chevrolet
14. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Bass Pro Shops Red White and Blue Toyota
15. (14) Chase Briscoe, Mahindra Tractors Ford
16. (3) Austin Dillon, Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Chevrolet
17. (21) Harrison Burton, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford
18. (4) Kevin Harvick, Mobil 1 Ford
19. (17) Chris Buescher, Fifth Third Bank Ford
20. (31) Justin Haley, LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet
21. (41) Cole Custer, Chicken Cock Whiskey Ford
22. (1) Ross Chastain, Advent Health Chevrolet
23. (22) Joey Logano, Shell Pennzoil Ford
24. (10) Aric Almirola, Smithfield Ford
25. (43) Erik Jones, FOCUSfactor Chevrolet
26. (15) Ryan Preece, Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford
27. (16) Noah Gragson, Charlotte Knights Chevrolet
28. (42) Ty Dillon, Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet
29. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kroger/Reese's Chevrolet
30. (38) Todd Gilliland, Boot Barn Ford
31. (78) BJ McLeod, Circle B Diecast Ford
32. (77) Josh Bilicki, Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet
33. (51) Cody Ware, Nurtec ODT Military Salutes Ford
34. (50) Kaz Grala, SEGI TV Chevrolet
35. (6) Brad Keselowski, Kohler Generators Ford
36. (5) Kyle Larson, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
37. (7) Corey LaJoie, The USO & Coca-Cola Chevrolet
