NASCAR has moved the start time for Tuesday’s Toyota 200 Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway to 6 p.m. ET because of rain forecasted that evening.

The race was scheduled to have begun at 8 p.m. ET.

Tuesday’s race will air on FS1.

MORE: Xfinity Series storylines entering Darlington

The wunderground.com forecast for Darlington calls for an 85% chance of rain at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday.

The Xfinity Series last competed March 7 at Phoenix because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASCAR changes start time for Tuesday’s Xfinity race originally appeared on NBCSports.com