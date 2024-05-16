NASCAR championship weekend returning to Phoenix in 2025

NASCAR has announced that its championship weekend will return to Phoenix Raceway for the 2025 season.

All three national NASCAR series will crown champions at the 1-mile track Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, 2025. NBC Sports will have coverage of the 2025 Cup season finale.

Phoenix Raceway has hosted NASCAR's championship weekend since the 2020 season when Sheldon Creed (Truck), Austin Cindric (Xfinity) and Chase Elliott (Cup) won their first titles.

Ben Rhodes (Truck), Cole Custer (Xfinity) and Ryan Blaney (Cup) won the three championship races last season at Phoenix.

Phoenix Raceway has sold out six consecutive Cup races.

“Our fans are the heart and soul of Phoenix Raceway, and they create an unforgettable atmosphere for NASCAR Championship Weekend,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey in a statement.

“They fill the grandstands and hillside and pack the GEICO Gecko Campground, which is nothing short of the best camping experience in all of NASCAR. This makes NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway an incredible celebration of our fans and our sport, and we can’t wait to keep the celebration going in 2025.”

