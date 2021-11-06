NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix – Saturday schedule

The NASCAR Xfinity Series title race headlines Saturday’s action at Phoenix Raceway, as NASCAR Championship Weekend continues.

Qualifying precedes the primetime 200-mile event. Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson all look to take the crown.

The Cup Series also will have qualifying to set the field for its title race Sunday afternoon.

Saturday Phoenix schedule

(All times Eastern)

1 p.m. – Xfinity garage opens

2 – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

5:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single vehicle/two laps (NBC Sports App & TrackPass)

7 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single vehicle/two laps (CNBC)

8:30 p.m. – Xfinity race; 200 laps/200 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

