The NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway is upon us.

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will host their season finales on the 1-mile tri-oval.

In each series, the Championship 4 drivers will compete against each other in a “winner-take-all” race within the race. The top finisher among them will be crowned champion.

Practice and qualifying sessions will be held for all three series.

Sunday’s Cup Series coverage on NBC, including pre- and post-race shows, will also stream on Peacock Premium. Fans can sign up for $4.99/month at PeacockTV.com.

Phoenix weekend weather

(Forecasts from Weather Underground)

Phoenix weekend schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, November 5

9:30 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Truck Series practice

12 – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

3 – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

5:05 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single vehicle/two laps (FS1)

6:05 – 6:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App & TrackPass)

8 p.m. – Truck race; 150 laps/150 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, November 6

1 p.m. – Xfinity garage opens

2 – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

5:35 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single vehicle/two laps (NBC Sports App & TrackPass)

7 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single vehicle/two laps (CNBC)

8:30 p.m. – Xfinity race; 200 laps/200 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, November 7

12 p.m. – Cup garage opens

3 p.m. – Cup race; 312 laps/312 miles (NBC, Peacock Premium, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read More About NASCAR

Analysis: Why each Championship 4 driver will (or won’t) win at Phoenix Breaking down the Xfinity Series’ Championship 4 Breaking down the Championship 4 Cup drivers

NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix – Full schedule originally appeared on NBCSports.com