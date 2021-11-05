NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix – Friday schedule

In this article:

NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway begins Friday with all three national series hitting the track.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series takes center stage Friday with practice, qualifying and its 150-mile season finale. John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton and Zane Smith will compete for the title.

The Cup and Xfinity Series also will have practice sessions.

Friday Phoenix schedule

(All times Eastern)

9:30 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Truck Series practice

12 – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

3 – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

5:05 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single vehicle/two laps (FS1)

6:05 – 6:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App & TrackPass)

8 p.m. – Truck race; 150 laps/150 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

