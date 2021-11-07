NASCAR championship race at Phoenix: Start time, lineup, TV, streaming schedule for Sunday's finale
Four title contenders and one race – that is all that remains before the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is crowned Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
After nine races whittled down a field of 16 playoff drivers to four, only Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. remain in the championship hunt. Now, the four will race against each other for the title while also navigating a field of 39 drivers for the race win.
None of the four drivers have to win Sunday’s race, though every Cup champion since this playoff format was initiated in 2014 has won the season finale. The champion must only finish better than the other three contenders to claim the title. Hamlin, in 2013, is the last driver to win the final race but not win the championship, though that season used a different format.
Elliott is the defending series champion and is trying to become the first back-to-back champ since Jimmie Johnson in 2009-10. Truex took the Cup Series crown in 2017, while Hamlin and Larson, who won a season-leading nine races this year, are each seeking their first title.
Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway:
START TIME: 3 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local)
TV: NBC. Pre-race broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. local)
RADIO: Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
STREAMING: NBC Sports website (for those who sign in with their cable/satellite provider) and NBC Sports app.
RACE DISTANCE: 312 laps around the 1-mile track for a total of 312 miles.
STAGE LENGTHS (laps per stage): Stage 1: 75, Stage 2: 115, Stage 3: 122.
LAST TIME: Truex led 64 of 312 laps in the March 14 race, including the final 25, before beating Joey Logano by 1.698 seconds for his first win at Phoenix. And one year ago in the championship race, Elliott dominated, leading 153 laps before pulling away from Brad Keselowski by 2.740 seconds for his first Cup title.
LINEUP: It will be an all-Hendrick Motorsports front row after Larson laid down the fastest lap during Saturday's qualifying. His teammate Elliott will also start up front, while Hamlin will start sixth and Truex 12th.
Here is the lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series championship race:
1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
2. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
4. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
5. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet
6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
7. (41) Cole Custer, Ford
8. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
9. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
10. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
11. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford
12. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota
13. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota
14. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
15. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford
16. (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
17. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
18. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
19. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford
20. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet
21. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet
22. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
23. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
24. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet
25. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
26. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
27. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet
28. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
29. (77) Justin Haley, Chevrolet
30. (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford
31. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet
32. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford
33. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet
34. (53) Joey Gase, Chevrolet
35. (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet
36. (13) David Star, Toyota
37. (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford
38. (15) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet
39. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota
