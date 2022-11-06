NASCAR championship race at Phoenix 2022: Start time, lineup, TV, streaming for Sunday's finale
After nine months and 35 points races, we have reached the pinnacle — one final race to determine the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion.
Four drivers — Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano — have navigated the gauntlet of nine playoff races and now have a shot to win the ultimate prize. Sunday's title battle will feature a race between two championship veterans and two newcomers to the biggest stage.
Logano, at the ripe old age of 32, is the grizzled veteran; he's racing for the championship for the fifth time and won the Cup Series title in 2018. Logano, who scored three wins in 2022, was the first driver to clinch a spot in the championship race. Elliott, who will turn 27 on Nov. 28, celebrated his first championship two years ago and is in the final four for the third consecutive season. He led all drivers with five wins this year.
It will be a whole new world for Bell and Chastain, who are each making their Championship 4 debut.
In just his third season in the Cup Series, Bell, who will turn 28 on Dec. 16, may be the biggest surprise of the four. Bell won three times in 2022, including the playoff elimination races in both the second and third round (Charlotte Roval and Martinsville, respectively) to reach this stage. Chastain, who turns 30 on Dec. 4, put together a career year in his fourth full-time season in the Cup Series. He won two races in 2022 and advanced to the Championship 4 at Martinsville with the most epic move you'll ever see on a race track.
Here is all the information you need to get ready the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship race, Sunday at Phoenix Raceway:
What time does the Cup race at Phoenix start?
The NASCAR championship race starts at 3 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local) in Avondale, Arizona.
What TV channel is the Cup race at Phoenix on?
NBC is broadcasting the NASCAR championship race and has a preview show beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. local).
Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Phoenix?
The NASCAR championship race can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the NBC Sports app. The race can also be streamed on FuboTV as well as other options.
How many laps is the Cup race at Phoenix?
The NASCAR championship race is 312 laps around the 1-mile oval for a total of 312 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 60 laps; Stage 2: 125 laps; Stage 3: 127 laps.
Who won the most recent Cup races at Phoenix?
Chase Briscoe led 101 laps, including the final 24, and held off Ross Chastain by 0.771 seconds on March 13 to win his first career Cup Series race. And one year ago in last year's championship race, Kyle Larson led 107 laps, including the final 28, and edged Martin Truex Jr. by 0.398 seconds to win his 10th race of the season and his first Cup Series championship.
What is the lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series championship race?
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
2. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
3. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
4. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
5. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
6. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
7. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
8. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
9. (41) Cole Custer, Ford
10. (23) Ty Gibbs, Toyota
11. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet
12. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota
13. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
14. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
15. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
16. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet
17. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
18. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford
19. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
20. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
21. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
22. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota
23. (45) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
24. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
25. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
26. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet
27. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet
28. (99) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet
29. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet
30. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet
31. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford
32. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
33. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford
34. (51) Cody Ware, Ford
35. (15) Garrett Smithley, Ford
36. (77) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet
