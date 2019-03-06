NASCAR Champion’s Week to move to Nashville for 2019

NASCAR announced on Wednesday that NASCAR will host its traditional Champion’s Week in Nashville, Tenn., for the Cup Series.

The Awards event will be held Thursday, Dec. 5 (traditional Thursday post-Thanksgiving) at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville.

The Cup Series Awards have been held in Las Vegas since 2009.

In addition, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Awards and Gander Outdoors Truck Series Awards will move to Friday, Nov. 22 and the NASCAR Home Tracks Champions Awards will be held Saturday, Nov. 23.

Both events will continue to be held at the Charlotte (N.C.) Convention Center at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

More to follow...