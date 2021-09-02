NASCAR champ Chase Elliott set to appear on 'College GameDay'

ESPN‘s ‘College GameDay’ will have a NASCAR flavor to it on Saturday as 2020 Cup champion Chase Elliott will film a live segment on the show.

RELATED: Cup Series playoff schedule | Buy tickets to Darlington

ESPN’s crew is in Charlotte this weekend, the home of many of the NASCAR teams and the NASCAR Hall of Fame, for the game between perennial college powers, the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs, at Bank of America Stadium. The Dawsonville, Georgia native is expected to appear in a morning segment, and our guess is he‘ll pick the Bulldogs to win.

Then it‘s on to Darlington Raceway as Elliott starts defending his title in Sunday’s playoff opener, the Cook Out Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).