NASCAR to celebrate champions in Nashville

NASCAR Champion’s Week will return to Nashville, Tennessee, this year and celebrate the champions in the Cup, Xfinity and the Camping World Truck Series.

Champion’s Week will go from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, culminating with the Awards on Dec. 2.

The Cup Awards moved to Nashville in 2019, celebrating Kyle Busch‘s second championship. NASCAR honored its champions in 2020 with a TV show after canceling the activities in Nashville because of the coronavirus.

NASCAR stated Thursday that details for the upcoming Champion’s Week will be announced at a later date.

See you soon, Nashville! All three 2021 national series champions will be honored during Champion’s Week November 30 through December 2 in the Music City! 🎸 pic.twitter.com/nrJchi4RKX — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 5, 2021

