NASCAR cancels Cup awards banquet in Nashville due to COVID-19

The 2020 NASCAR Champion’s Week and NASCAR Cup Awards Banquet in Nashville has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, per an announcement Monday by NASCAR.

The banquet, which was televised last year on NBCSN, moved to Nashville last year after a 10-year run in Las Vegas, and before that was held for more than 20 years in New York City.

NASCAR said it plans to honor the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champions in some type of manner “at the end of the season with more details to come.”

The Champion’s Week and Awards Banquet are where the Cup Series champion is celebrated and where the industry holds a series of meetings. Last year’s banquet was also where the idea of NASCAR returning to Nashville Superspeedway in 2021 first was proposed.

The joint Xfinity and Truck Series awards banquet was held last year in Charlotte.

NASCAR also said in its statement “we look forward to returning to Nashville in 2021” for the Champion’s Week and Cup Awards Banquet.

Here is the statement released by NASCAR on social media:





