NASCAR calls for all to “be united in the stand against racism”

NASCAR issued a statement Monday night saying “we all need to listen more and be united in the stand against racism.”

NASCAR’s statement:

“The NASCAR family, like so many others, is hurt and angered by the immensely troubling events that have taken place across our country in recent weeks. For us to heal and move forward as a nation, we all need to listen more and be united in the stand against racism, hatred, senseless violence and loss of life. And we must all hold ourselves accountable to driving positive change.

While our sport has made progress over the years, there remains much work to be done and we fully embrace our responsibility to help bridge the racial divide that continues to exist in our country. We must do better and our commitment to promoting equality and inclusion continues and will never waver.”

NASCAR Cup drivers Daniel Suarez, Bubba Wallace, Jimmie Johnson, Ty Dillon, Tyler Reddick, Clint Bowyer, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney had previously commented about the protests and death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police on May 25.

Billy Mauldin, president and senior chaplain at Motor Racing Outreach, used the invocation before Monday’s Xfinity race at Bristol Motor Speedway to pray for George Floyd, his family and friends and that “racism and prejudice may have no place in this world.”

His prayer:

“Gracious God, heavenly father, we pray for the family and friends of George Floyd and all deeply affected by his tragic death. May his life and death, only the most recent of too many other precious souls, bring change, real change throughout our society. We pray for our country, that we my find peace during this turbulent time. We pray for unity and justice and the moral courage to fight for both. May we live the divinely inspired words of our forefathers that all men are created equal and see clearly, act boldly, that racism and prejudice may have no place in this world. As for this race this evening, we simply ask for a safe race for all. It’s in your holy name I pray, amen.”

