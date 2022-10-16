NASCAR: Bubba Wallace shoves Kyle Larson after crash at Las Vegas

Bubba Wallace shoved Kyle Larson multiple times after he appeared to intentionally crash Larson after Wallace brushed the wall while the two drivers raced side-by-side off Turn 4 in the first stage of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas.

Larson was on Wallace’s inside and his car drifted up the track. Wallace’s car hit the wall and then went left and hit the right rear of Larson’s car. That crashed both of them and also collected playoff driver Christopher Bell.

Kyle Larson hits Bubba Wallace.



Wallace spins him out, and #NASCARPlayoffs driver Christopher Bell is involved! pic.twitter.com/TlxcEV5T6q — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022

Wallace immediately exited his car after the crash and walked across the track and into the infield where Larson was exiting his car. He pushed Larson multiple times as Larson clearly did not want to engage in a fight of any sort.

Bubba Wallace is NOT HAPPY with Kyle Larson.



Some pushes and shoves after they wreck. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/aaAn0idrJp — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022

Wallace denied that he crashed Larson on purpose after exiting the infield care center. He said that he was unable to steer his car after hitting the wall.

“When you get shoved in the fence deliberately like he did trying to force me to lift — steering was gone. He just so happened to be there,” Wallace said.

Both drivers were running in the top 10 at the time of the crash.

“He knows what he did was wrong,” Wallace said of Larson. “He wanted to question what I was doing, he never cleared me.”

Story continues

Larson said that he understood why Wallace was upset with his aggressive move and pointed out that Wallace’s attempt to retaliate ended both of their races, not just Larson’s.

“I obviously made an aggressive move into [Turn 3], got in low and loose and chased it up a bit and he got to my right front and it got him tight and into the wall,” Larson said.

“Knew he was going to retaliate, so like I said, he had a reason to be mad. But his race wasn’t over until he retaliated.”

NASCAR can investigate if Wallace crashed Larson on purpose

With the technology available, NASCAR should be able to see if Wallace moved his steering wheel to the left and intentionally sent Larson into the wall or if his steering was actually broken like he said in his NBC interview.

If Wallace’s steering wasn’t broken, his move in the heat of the moment raises the possibility of a penalty from NASCAR. And even if it doesn’t elicit one, it’s worth examining given the context of NASCAR in 2022.

Both Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman missed Sunday’s race at Las Vegas as they recover from concussions sustained in crashes. NASCAR drivers have been more and more outspoken about the hard hits they’ve felt in the new Cup Series car with Busch and Bowman sidelined and NASCAR is even moving to soften the rear of the car in 2023.

Larson was asked about Wallace’s possible intentionality within that context in his post-crash interview.

“I think with everything that’s been going on lately with head injuries and all that … I don’t think it’s probably the right thing to do,” Larson said. “But we’ve all done it — maybe not all of us — I have let the emotions get the best of me before too.”